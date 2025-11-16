The Sweet Ways Mariska Hargitay's Husband Honors Her Major SVU Milestones
Mariska Hargitay has it all. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" actor leads a lavish life thanks to being the star of the longest-running primetime live-action TV show — she makes a lot per episode of "Law & Order: SVU." But in her personal life, Hargitay has also flourished romantically. Not only is the TV legend happily married, but Hargity has said her gorgeous husband, Peter Hermann, is her biggest supporter. "My husband is my home, my cheerleader," Hargitay told Alex Cooper on her podcast, "Call Her Daddy." His encouragement goes beyond the traditional motivational speeches; Hermann has gone to great lengths to celebrate his wife.
Celebrating the 400th episode of "SVU" on the "Today" show in 2017, Hargitay — who plays Olivia Benson on the show — said Hermann, an actor himself, acknowledged the milestone in a special, home-brewed way. "You wake up on a day like today, my husband made me coffee, and it said — he put the '400' in my coffee!" said Hargitay. "It was so sweet, he used stencils and everything." But latte art isn't the only skill Hermann has whipped out to impress his wife. He is also purportedly an interior decorator during times of commemoration.
Peter Hermann honored his wife's television feat with a big gesture
For "Law & Order: SVU's" 500th episode, Peter Hermann really stepped up his game to celebrate Mariska Hargitay's TV achievement. Roses seemingly weren't enough; Hargitay told Variety in 2024 that her husband painted a giant red "500" on a wall in their living room at home. "It's so muscular, powerful, and strong," she sweetly added of the grand gesture. "It's beautiful." There are many romantic notions we'd all be happier without, but painting a wall is definitely not one of them! (Unless you're really strict about interior decorating.)
Hermann — who played Charles Brooks in the hit 2015 series "Younger" — met Hargitay in 2002 on the set of "SVU" Season 3, where he made a guest appearance. The couple tied the knot two years later in Santa Monica, California. Hargitay and Hermann have since welcomed three kids, who are seemingly growing up fast. Recalling the moment he knew he wanted a future with his now-wife, Hermann told People that it was on Hargitay's 40th birthday. Seeing Hargitay surrounded by her friends and family, which Hermann called her "soil," he remembered thinking, "I want to be a part of that soil."