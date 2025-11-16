The Sweet Ways Mariska Hargitay's Husband Honors Her Major SVU Milestones

Mariska Hargitay has it all. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" actor leads a lavish life thanks to being the star of the longest-running primetime live-action TV show — she makes a lot per episode of "Law & Order: SVU." But in her personal life, Hargitay has also flourished romantically. Not only is the TV legend happily married, but Hargity has said her gorgeous husband, Peter Hermann, is her biggest supporter. "My husband is my home, my cheerleader," Hargitay told Alex Cooper on her podcast, "Call Her Daddy." His encouragement goes beyond the traditional motivational speeches; Hermann has gone to great lengths to celebrate his wife.

Celebrating the 400th episode of "SVU" on the "Today" show in 2017, Hargitay — who plays Olivia Benson on the show — said Hermann, an actor himself, acknowledged the milestone in a special, home-brewed way. "You wake up on a day like today, my husband made me coffee, and it said — he put the '400' in my coffee!" said Hargitay. "It was so sweet, he used stencils and everything." But latte art isn't the only skill Hermann has whipped out to impress his wife. He is also purportedly an interior decorator during times of commemoration.