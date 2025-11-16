Erika Kirk's Natural Hair Totally Changes Her Look

Erika Kirk has become a more public figure since her husband, conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed during an appearance at Utah Valley University in September 2025. She's memorialized her husband alongside Donald Trump, attended the Fox Nation Patriot Awards, and even made headlines for her controversial, weirdly intimate hug with Vice President JD Vance. In her public appearances, Kirk often conforms to the "MAGA Barbie" look, which usually consists of heavy, dramatic makeup and long, styled hair extensions. There are very few photos of Kirk makeup-free, but they exist, as do photos of her natural hair, without extensions or hairpieces in it.

Just weeks before Charlie's death, Kirk posted a carousel of family photos on Instagram. The former beauty queen wore a hat in the photos, but her hair is down in the back. It's naturally very wavy and thin, and it gives her a more relaxed vibe than the "uptight Barbie" demeanor she usually strives for. The carousel also featured photos likely taken on a different day of the whole Kirk family enjoying nature. Although Kirk was wearing a high ponytail, likely built with extensions in those photos, the wind was blowing in her hair, giving her a more authentic vibe. She truly looks like a different person when she relaxes her style and literally lets her hair down, instead of falling in line with the Republican aesthetic ideal for women.