Throwback Photo Of Erika Kirk Shows Rare Glimpse Of Her Makeup-Free Face

In a September 15, 2025 tribute to Erika Kirk on Instagram in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's death, makeup artist Danielle Doyle revealed that she'd been doing the former pageant queen's makeup since she was crowned Miss Arizona, when Kirk came to her for a makeup lesson and photoshoot. Doyle said she also did Kirk's makeup in June 2025, for Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit. That look was full glam, but not clownish.

While Kirk sometimes seems to apply makeup like Doyle taught her, at events memorializing her husband, she has undeniably sported what's sometimes known as "Mar-a-Lago Face." A report by Marie Claire described the cakey, thick-lip, bold eye look as not just a beauty trend, but a political weapon that conservative women around the world began using to assert power. Hyper-feminine norms were also used to promote the idea that women need to be protected by men.

Melissa Rein Lively, a conservative who founded America First PR, told Marie Claire why this particular look was popular among MAGA women like Kirk. "The Trump woman is elegant, powerful, hyper-feminine and always looks impeccable," she explained. "Femininity is our weapon, and by being beautiful and elegant, you can get a lot more out of life than you can by looking like crap." So, don't expect Kirk or her political allies to embrace their natural beauty any time soon. They're looking in the mirror, and whether they like what they see or not, they know their faces are part of a larger political agenda.