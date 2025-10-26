Erika Kirk Looks So Different In This Old Music Video From Her Pageant Days

Erika Kirk gained notoriety after the shooting death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, while he was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University, on September 10, 2025. While her husband's death suddenly thrust her into the spotlight, and she shared stages with President Donald Trump, Kirk is no stranger to the public eye. In fact, she's a former Miss Arizona who represented her home state in the Miss USA pageant, proving Erika Kirk and Trump share some history, as he once co-owned the organization. She became Miss Arizona USA in November 2011, meaning she held the title for most of 2012.

2012 was a big year for Kirk, as she also starred in the music video for "She's My Kind of Crazy" by the country band Emerson Drive. She played the love interest of a southern gentleman in the video, and she looked quite different back then. Her hair was curled in true pageant queen style, and she wore a lot of makeup in the video, but it looked more natural than it did at her some of her public appearances in 2025. Plus, Kirk's face has thinned since she filmed the video, which is a natural sign of aging, and her wardrobe for the fictional trip to Las Vegas was very 2012 with jeggings, a sparkly top, and tall wedges.