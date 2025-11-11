Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Scrub Meghan Markle & Harry From Party Posts In Strange Move

It seemed like everyone and their mother attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash on November 8 — and many of them were not dressed to impress. Included on the guest list were Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. However, Kim Kardashian and her mom seemed to want to rewrite history by not-so-stealthily removing photos from the party that featured the Sussexes.

A user on Reddit posted in the subreddit "Royals Gossip" that the mother and daughter duo deleted several snapshots that featured Harry and Meghan. There were paparazzi photos taken of the royals at the event, and those can't be simply deleted from the internet, so the move is quite bizarre. "Why?" one person asked. "They're obviously happily posing for them." Another wrote: "Bit late for that. It's all over the internet." A third person made a great point that purposely removing all imagery featuring the Sussexes only ends up drawing more attention to their presence.

Since it was reportedly multiple photos that got axed, the move doesn't seem like an accident. The Kardashians are known for carefully curating their social media, so if they went out of their way to remove any pics that included Harry and Meghan, there had to be a specific motive behind it.