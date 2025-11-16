All The Details About NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Lavish Wedding

The triumphant win for Zohran Mamdani in the NYC mayoral election was something many New Yorkers did not see coming. The socialist mayor-elect's meteoric rise seemingly came out of left field, after having previously been a little-known assemblyman from Queens. This made the public all the more curious about his life beyond politics, including any romantic prospects. Alas, for those who were hoping to become the First Lady or Gentleman of the Big Apple, Mamdani is unfortunately taken. The Democratic politician married Rama Duwaji, a Brooklyn-based illustrator and animator, in early 2025, and it was quite an extravaganza.

In proper New York fashion, Mamdani and Duwaji eloped at the City Clerk's office in February 2025. The nuptials were complete with a photoshoot on the subway and in the city streets, which Mamdani posted on Instagram in May. However, the couple celebrated with a three-day ceremony with family in Uganda five months later. While nothing can top Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' lavish — albeit boring — wedding weekend in Venice, it sounded like the NYC lawmaker went all out. Mamdani and his bride popped champagne with his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani, at their palatial home in Kampala, Uganda, where they welcomed their son in 1991.

According to an insider who spoke to the New York Post, the property, located in the wealthy Buziga Hill neighborhood, was equipped with luxury beverages, a local DJ, and plenty of security during the party. One witness even confirmed: "Outside the Mamdani house were more than 20 special forces command unit guards, some in masks, and there was a phone-jamming system set up — and all for the strictly invite-only Mamdani event."