All The Details About NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Lavish Wedding
The triumphant win for Zohran Mamdani in the NYC mayoral election was something many New Yorkers did not see coming. The socialist mayor-elect's meteoric rise seemingly came out of left field, after having previously been a little-known assemblyman from Queens. This made the public all the more curious about his life beyond politics, including any romantic prospects. Alas, for those who were hoping to become the First Lady or Gentleman of the Big Apple, Mamdani is unfortunately taken. The Democratic politician married Rama Duwaji, a Brooklyn-based illustrator and animator, in early 2025, and it was quite an extravaganza.
In proper New York fashion, Mamdani and Duwaji eloped at the City Clerk's office in February 2025. The nuptials were complete with a photoshoot on the subway and in the city streets, which Mamdani posted on Instagram in May. However, the couple celebrated with a three-day ceremony with family in Uganda five months later. While nothing can top Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' lavish — albeit boring — wedding weekend in Venice, it sounded like the NYC lawmaker went all out. Mamdani and his bride popped champagne with his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani, at their palatial home in Kampala, Uganda, where they welcomed their son in 1991.
According to an insider who spoke to the New York Post, the property, located in the wealthy Buziga Hill neighborhood, was equipped with luxury beverages, a local DJ, and plenty of security during the party. One witness even confirmed: "Outside the Mamdani house were more than 20 special forces command unit guards, some in masks, and there was a phone-jamming system set up — and all for the strictly invite-only Mamdani event."
The couple also had a ceremony in Dubai
Before tying the knot in New York, Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji exchanged vows in a lavish Nikkah ceremony — a traditional Islamic wedding event, where Muslim couples sign a religious marriage contract — in Dubai, where Duwaji grew up. Le Marché des Fleurs, a Dubai-based wedding florist, posted photos on Instagram from the ceremony, which boasted stunning views of the city's skyline. Anas Jarrah, the photographer of the evening, also shared a few of his snaps on his own Instagram account, showing off Duwaji's gorgeous beaded wedding gown with floral appliqué.
Their romantic nuptials were just the cherry on top of their modern-day love story. The pair reportedly met on Hinge, which Mamdani admitted on "The Bulwark" podcast, adding that "there is still hope in those dating apps." While there are a few weird things about Mamdani and Duwaji's marriage, their relationship seems incredibly wholesome. In his November 4, 2025, acceptance speech, after winning the election, Mamdani gave a quick shoutout to his wife, calling her "hayati" — the Arabic word for "my life." He added, "There is no one I would rather have by my side in this moment and in every moment."