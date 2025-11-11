Rumors Are Swirling About Bettina Anderson's True Intentions With Don Jr.

Bettina Anderson seems unfazed at being known as the reason Donald Trump Jr. broke up with his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. After quietly seeing each other on the side for months, the new first family power couple is parading their love around for all to see. But is there more to the story than we originally thought? The Daily Mail reports that the Palm Beach socialite might secretly be plotting a future with a very different life partner. A friend of Anderson's (who understandably asked for anonymity) recently dished to the outlet, "She was going for Elon Musk. She told me she wanted to have one of Elon's babies, and she thought going after Don Jr. would help her get close to Elon. She told several of us this was her ultimate goal."

This, of course, begs an interesting question. Would Anderson have continued to pursue the richest person in the world if Musk's bromance with President Donald Trump hadn't crashed and burned? It's intriguing to picture her holding Lil X in the Oval Office while the billionaire sits in on a press conference. Or is Anderson living a real-life rom-com by genuinely falling for the guy she was supposedly using as a stepping-stone to her original love interest?

Don Jr. and Anderson certainly seem to be in it for the long haul; they've gone Instagram official with photos of tropical getaways, weekends of hunting and horseback riding, and even excursions with Don's children. Even so, while the model shows no sign of still wanting to become the next Mrs. Musk, she might yet have trouble becoming the next Mrs. Trump.