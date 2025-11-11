Rumors Are Swirling About Bettina Anderson's True Intentions With Don Jr.
Bettina Anderson seems unfazed at being known as the reason Donald Trump Jr. broke up with his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. After quietly seeing each other on the side for months, the new first family power couple is parading their love around for all to see. But is there more to the story than we originally thought? The Daily Mail reports that the Palm Beach socialite might secretly be plotting a future with a very different life partner. A friend of Anderson's (who understandably asked for anonymity) recently dished to the outlet, "She was going for Elon Musk. She told me she wanted to have one of Elon's babies, and she thought going after Don Jr. would help her get close to Elon. She told several of us this was her ultimate goal."
This, of course, begs an interesting question. Would Anderson have continued to pursue the richest person in the world if Musk's bromance with President Donald Trump hadn't crashed and burned? It's intriguing to picture her holding Lil X in the Oval Office while the billionaire sits in on a press conference. Or is Anderson living a real-life rom-com by genuinely falling for the guy she was supposedly using as a stepping-stone to her original love interest?
Don Jr. and Anderson certainly seem to be in it for the long haul; they've gone Instagram official with photos of tropical getaways, weekends of hunting and horseback riding, and even excursions with Don's children. Even so, while the model shows no sign of still wanting to become the next Mrs. Musk, she might yet have trouble becoming the next Mrs. Trump.
Bettina Anderson still has to get presidential approval
Before she can hope to be upgraded to fiancée, Bettina Anderson needs to have what Kimberly Guilfoyle could only dream of: the approval and support of the whole Trump family. She's off to a promising start, having accompanied Donald Trump Jr. to occasions involving his presidential dad (including the 2025 FIFA World Cup final, seen here). Notably, she and Don Jr. hosted his sister Ivanka Trump and her children at a weekend in the Bahamas several weeks later. Ivanka thanked them on Instagram, to which Anderson praised "the special memories we made together in paradise!" However, for all that apparent chumminess, the Daily Mail cautions Anderson may not be fully welcomed into the clan just yet.
The outlet cites Anderson's business association with octogenarian millionaire Joel Paschow, which reportedly isn't sitting well with members of the first family. The retired real estate developer was a friend of Jeffrey Epstein's who created a page for the infamous "birthday book" from which the president is trying to distance himself. (Worse, that page includes a crude joke about Trump himself.) If that weren't enough, there's also an ongoing police investigation into the reported theft of gold coins and other valuables from Paschow's home, and some friends of Anderson's are allegedly suspected of being involved. Anderson herself isn't implicated, but at a time when the president can ill afford to get tangled in another scandal, he and his intimates appear to be cautious about having her as a full family member. Perhaps realizing this, Anderson also fills her Instagram Stories with praise for the POTUS and his policies to prove her allegiance. Will her efforts work? Keep watching her left hand.