Meghan Markle's Makeup Transformation Through The Years Is Hard To Ignore

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has long been a fan of all things beauty. Years before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lived a lavish life that involved spa treatments and makeovers galore. She documented these experiences on her blog, The Tig, providing fascinating — and at times alarming — insight into her beauty regimen.

In a 2014 post titled, "A Life Changing Facial," Meghan described an intensive beauty treatment that she underwent at the hands of the Sanctuary Spa's Nichola Joss. "To call it a 'facial' doesn't really do it justice, given that the woman literally puts plastic gloves on and literally gets her hands all up in your mouth to reshape and massage your face from the inside," Meghan wrote, per The Tig Archives.

But if the duchess engaged in some pretty intensive beauty treatments at the beginning of her career, she's certainly evolved considerably over the years. These days, the Duchess of Sussex is known for following a simple beauty routine — one that emphasizes skin care and health. Rather than cake on piles of makeup — as she was asked to do in previous jobs — Meghan has now embraced a simpler look that focuses on lighter makeup. While it may have taken Meghan a while to find her favorite products, she has since developed a look that is truly her own.