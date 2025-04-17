Kate Middleton's Makeup Transformation Through The Years

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has completely transformed her makeup over decades in the spotlight. When she first came on the scene, known only as Prince William's shy, pretty girlfriend, her makeup reflected her personality as the athletic girl next door. But with the shift in her romantic relationship came greater visibility, and Catherine had to change things up in terms of how she groomed herself. The royal had to be camera-ready at nearly all times and take on a more polished style.

Catherine's makeup evolution has shifted with great events in her life. Her wedding day was a big makeup moment for her, and when she became a mother, her look took on another change. Furthermore, deaths within the royal family meant that Catherine and William's titles changed, bringing a more increased responsibility. But in all of these changes, Catherine has effortlessly adapted her style, shifting her makeup routine to become more professional and regal.

No matter how much her makeup has evolved, a few things remain constant for Princess Catherine. She always prefers dramatic eye makeup over a statement lip, she's light-handed with blush, opting instead for a bit of a bronzy glow, and she loves a bold eyebrow, even though she's changed the shape of her brows over the years. The princess has proved she can wear both light and heavy makeup, all while keeping that professional, royal charm.