Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Most Desperate Attempts To Get On Ivanka Trump's Good Side

By October 2017, President Donald Trump was nearing the end of his first year as president. With his newfound position, those around him, especially his children, received great media scrutiny. After some coverage on the eldest Trump daughter developed headlines that the White House found less than favorable, Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to her defense. Joining the "Hugh Hewitt Show", Sanders addressed the news outlet's write-ups in an on-air rant.

"I think it's shameful the way that she's been treated. If she didn't have the same last name, they would be celebrating her," she started off her defense of Ivanka Trump. But the response soon fell into a borderline sycophantic speech. "They would be praising her. They would be thanking God that she is sitting in a position that she is to influence policy and help women across this country," Sanders added.

Her applause for Trump was far from over. "I think it's very shameful, and I think it's sad because she's such a good advocate for so many women. And for them to attack her, I think, is just really disheartening," Sanders shared. It's clear that the former White House press secretary was ablaze with fury over the growing media criticism of the Trump daughter, but her heated and long-winded response was a hefty response for a universal experience in politics: media coverage.