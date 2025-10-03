Trump Family Nicknames, Exposed And Explained

Donald Trump has displayed plenty of the classic behaviors you'd expect from your average high school bully. Exhibit A: the nicknames he's doled out to his opponents and adversaries. But Donald Trump's shady nicknames for everyone are riddled with insecurity, and have backfired more than once, especially with the many monikers his rivals have bestowed onto him.

However, the president isn't the only Trump to have had unflattering nicknames stick, as many of his family members have been christened with non-complimentary nicknames over the years. Some of the sobriquets within the Trump dynasty are courtesy of the public, but others were coined by White House staffers and family members themselves.

It might be safe to say that Donald Trump's fondness for making up wild nicknames for his opponents has come back to bite him, especially in relation to the monikers some of his family members now bear. On podcasts and in tell-all books, former Trump insiders have revealed to the public a string of jaw-dropping monikers given to various Trump family members that range from hilarious to degrading, and we break them all down right here.