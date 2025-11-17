Trump's Oval Office Nap Earned Him Another Nickname From Gavin Newsom

Donald Trump did it again — he got some shut-eye in full view of the cameras. During a televised briefing from the Oval Office, on November 6, 2025, which included speeches from several important administration officials, the president seemed to have trouble keeping his eyes open, and at one point, the cameras caught him leaning back in his chair behind the Resolute desk, eyes shut. California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has doled out nicknames that gave Trump a run for his money, showed he's still got it when he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to roast the president for resting his eyes during the event.

The Democrat posted a graphic featuring several snaps of Trump seemingly nodding off, including one from the Oval Office briefing in question. At the bottom, the words "The Nodfather" were added, resembling the text from the famous "Godfather" films. Newsom captioned the post simply: "Saw this. had to share." Notably, this wasn't the first time the governor christened Trump with a scathing nickname. Newsom coined the moniker "Dozy Don" after he appeared to be nodding off during a White House roundtable on October 8, 2025. The outspoken politician also used the name to poke fun at the president during the November 6 Oval Office briefing, including a video clip of Trump apparently fast asleep in his chair with an added photograph for proof. "DOZY DON IS BACK!" Newsom wrote.

The White House vehemently denied any allegations that the controversial leader quite literally fell asleep on the job in full view of the American people. "The President was not sleeping; in fact, he spoke throughout and took many questions from the press during this announcement," spokesperson Taylor Rogers clarified to the Washington Post, after chastising the outlet for asking such an inappropriate question.