Trump's Oval Office Nap Earned Him Another Nickname From Gavin Newsom
Donald Trump did it again — he got some shut-eye in full view of the cameras. During a televised briefing from the Oval Office, on November 6, 2025, which included speeches from several important administration officials, the president seemed to have trouble keeping his eyes open, and at one point, the cameras caught him leaning back in his chair behind the Resolute desk, eyes shut. California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has doled out nicknames that gave Trump a run for his money, showed he's still got it when he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to roast the president for resting his eyes during the event.
The Democrat posted a graphic featuring several snaps of Trump seemingly nodding off, including one from the Oval Office briefing in question. At the bottom, the words "The Nodfather" were added, resembling the text from the famous "Godfather" films. Newsom captioned the post simply: "Saw this. had to share." Notably, this wasn't the first time the governor christened Trump with a scathing nickname. Newsom coined the moniker "Dozy Don" after he appeared to be nodding off during a White House roundtable on October 8, 2025. The outspoken politician also used the name to poke fun at the president during the November 6 Oval Office briefing, including a video clip of Trump apparently fast asleep in his chair with an added photograph for proof. "DOZY DON IS BACK!" Newsom wrote.
The White House vehemently denied any allegations that the controversial leader quite literally fell asleep on the job in full view of the American people. "The President was not sleeping; in fact, he spoke throughout and took many questions from the press during this announcement," spokesperson Taylor Rogers clarified to the Washington Post, after chastising the outlet for asking such an inappropriate question.
Trump's bad sleeping habits have been laid bare by those closest to him
Gavin Newsom's brutal roasts might be knocking Donald Trump off his high horse, but the president has bigger things to worry about, like how open his closest allies are about just how sleep-deprived he really is. JD Vance, for one, exposed Trump's bizarre sleep habits that can't be good for his questionable health in September 2025. As the vice president admitted on Fox News, "He doesn't have an off switch." Vance added that Trump calls him at all hours of the night, and he's not the only one whose sleep gets interrupted by the boss either. Attorney General Pam Bondi acknowledged on "The Katie Miller Podcast" that very same month that she has no clue when Trump actually gets some shut eye, if he ever does.
"None of us can keep up with him; we always joke. I don't know how he does it," Bondi said, later adding, "He's working all the time, and it's just constant for him." Even CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins has commented on the divisive politician burning the candle at both ends — and his penchant for actively resisting bedtime. "He does not sleep," she confirmed on the "Trade Secrets" podcast, in October 2025, adding that an insider disclosed that traveling on Air Force One is a nightmare for the president's staff because catching some Zs is near impossible.
"Trump is just always up and talking, and he'll have them go wake staff up if they're asleep because he wants to talk to them," Collins shared. With mounting evidence of his lack of quality sleep, the White House's excuses when it comes to the president seemingly nodding off on the job are — dare we say it — getting a little tired.