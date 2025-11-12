Hailey Bieber Isn't Doing Anything To Dispel Divorce Rumors With Latest Marriage Comments
There's no denying that Hailey and Justin Bieber's relationship has some strange red flags that fans just can't ignore. For years, the celebrity couple's marriage has garnered speculation for a number of reasons. Fans have noted Hailey's alleged copying of Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, as well as Justin's supposed mistreatment of his wife. The sense that something wasn't right in the Biebers' marriage only heightened as Justin's public behavior became more and more erratic. And, when the "Peaches" singer released his latest studio album "SWAG," his lyrics all but confirmed the speculations of marriage troubles between him and Hailey. In the song "Walking Away," Justin detailed a tumultuous relationship, and fans assumed it was about his wife. In the wake of this scrutiny, many questioned if divorce was on the horizon for the Biebers, and Hailey did little to dispel the rumors.
In a November 2025 interview with GQ, Hailey did not paint her marriage with glowing colors. In fact, when asked about her private life, Hailey remarked, "We're just taking it a day at a time." The response gave fans the impression that the couple has indeed been struggling. Hailey's brief comment about her marriage was not the only indication she's given of trouble in paradise, however. In February 2025, she posted a cryptic Instagram carousel, which included a photo that read, "I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose."
Red flags in the couple's relationship
The Biebers have long been the subjects of mounting criticism given Justin Bieber's public treatment of Hailey Bieber, which seems to reveal a darker side to the couple's relationship. In September 2023, during a promotional press tour for her very successful beauty brand Rhode, the model stepped out in an outfit fit for the red carpet. Her husband, on the other hand, donned gray sweats and a goofy pinky hat. The singer's outfit sent many into a fury online, claiming that his gray-on-gray look was disrespectful toward his wife.
This wasn't the first time the public alleged that Justin had mistreated Hailey. In May 2025, Hailey reached a coveted career milestone: the cover of Vogue. As her first ever appearance on the cover of the iconic fashion magazine, the opportunity was a huge step in the model's career. But her husband's response was troubling. Sharing his wife's cover to Instagram, the singer wrote in a since-edited caption, "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean" (via People). More than mean, the caption showcased both Justin's lack of support and his lack of belief in his wife's career.