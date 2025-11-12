Hailey Bieber Isn't Doing Anything To Dispel Divorce Rumors With Latest Marriage Comments

There's no denying that Hailey and Justin Bieber's relationship has some strange red flags that fans just can't ignore. For years, the celebrity couple's marriage has garnered speculation for a number of reasons. Fans have noted Hailey's alleged copying of Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, as well as Justin's supposed mistreatment of his wife. The sense that something wasn't right in the Biebers' marriage only heightened as Justin's public behavior became more and more erratic. And, when the "Peaches" singer released his latest studio album "SWAG," his lyrics all but confirmed the speculations of marriage troubles between him and Hailey. In the song "Walking Away," Justin detailed a tumultuous relationship, and fans assumed it was about his wife. In the wake of this scrutiny, many questioned if divorce was on the horizon for the Biebers, and Hailey did little to dispel the rumors.

In a November 2025 interview with GQ, Hailey did not paint her marriage with glowing colors. In fact, when asked about her private life, Hailey remarked, "We're just taking it a day at a time." The response gave fans the impression that the couple has indeed been struggling. Hailey's brief comment about her marriage was not the only indication she's given of trouble in paradise, however. In February 2025, she posted a cryptic Instagram carousel, which included a photo that read, "I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose."