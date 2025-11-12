Kate Middleton Proves She's Gearing Up To Take The Throne With Latest Solo Event

When Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022, the royal line of succession moved forward, and job duties increased for the remaining senior members of the family. Recently, Catherine, Princess of Wales has attended events in the lead up to Armistice Day, or Remembrance Day. Kate, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and William, Prince of Wales all participated in Remembrance Sunday, and Kate and Queen Camilla shared a moment of camaraderie at that event. However, on November 11, 2025, the actual day itself, there were multiple events that required royal coverage. The family divided up the various engagements, and Kate went to the Armistice Day service.

This was a significant delegation, since royal spouses don't usually headline this event. Back in 2023, Anne, Princess Royal was the family representative. A year earlier, Elizabeth's cousin the Duke of Gloucester attended with his wife. With fewer senior royals, it makes sense that participation in Remembrance Day expanded. Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh's wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the event in 2024. Back then, Kate had recently completed cancer treatment and was just getting back into the swing of her royal workload. The princess didn't make a solo outing until January 2025.

As usual, Kate showed regal bearing at the service. "The Princess of Wales is everything that a future Queen should be, pure class, grace, compassion and dignity," remarked one fan on Instagram. As part of royal tradition, she placed a wreath which was topped with a heartfelt note (via Instagram): "In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them. Catherine."