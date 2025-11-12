Kate Middleton Proves She's Gearing Up To Take The Throne With Latest Solo Event
When Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022, the royal line of succession moved forward, and job duties increased for the remaining senior members of the family. Recently, Catherine, Princess of Wales has attended events in the lead up to Armistice Day, or Remembrance Day. Kate, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and William, Prince of Wales all participated in Remembrance Sunday, and Kate and Queen Camilla shared a moment of camaraderie at that event. However, on November 11, 2025, the actual day itself, there were multiple events that required royal coverage. The family divided up the various engagements, and Kate went to the Armistice Day service.
This was a significant delegation, since royal spouses don't usually headline this event. Back in 2023, Anne, Princess Royal was the family representative. A year earlier, Elizabeth's cousin the Duke of Gloucester attended with his wife. With fewer senior royals, it makes sense that participation in Remembrance Day expanded. Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh's wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the event in 2024. Back then, Kate had recently completed cancer treatment and was just getting back into the swing of her royal workload. The princess didn't make a solo outing until January 2025.
As usual, Kate showed regal bearing at the service. "The Princess of Wales is everything that a future Queen should be, pure class, grace, compassion and dignity," remarked one fan on Instagram. As part of royal tradition, she placed a wreath which was topped with a heartfelt note (via Instagram): "In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them. Catherine."
Kate's personal interactions wowed fans
Catherine, Princess of Wales has her own personal connection to this conflict, since her grandfather, Peter Middleton, was in the Royal Air Force. She wore a special pin at the Remembrance Sunday service to honor him. They had a close relationship, and Peter reportedly inspired her interest in photography.
At the Armistice Day service, even though Kate hadn't done the event before and was the only royal there, she was confident and friendly as usual. Besides placing a wreath, Kate also spent time talking to other attendees at the service. Not surprisingly, it was these interactions that captivated royal fans. Kate's knack for meaningful connection was on full display as she shook hands and offered her mega-watt smile to the crowd.
The princess had the opportunity for longer exchanges when talking with World War II veterans at the gathering. Kate has a reputation for being the most athletic royal, and she bonded with a centenarian veteran when he mentioned exercise as essential for successful aging. When she met a veteran airman, Kate found common ground by mentioning Prince George of Wales' hobby of building model aircraft. "Beautiful and emotional day," one fan commented on the official Instagram post about the event. "Catherine will make a great Queen when it's her time."