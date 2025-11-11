Royal Expert Breaks Down Kate Middleton & Camilla's Secret Balcony Moment

It's no secret that Catherine, Princess of Wales, hasn't always had the best relationship with her stepmother-in-law, Queen Camilla. When Kate Middleton joined the royal family by marrying William, Prince of Wales, she found herself in the middle of what was already a messy dynamic, given the affair between Camilla and William's father, King Charles III, and the now-king's divorce from William's mother, Princess Diana. To make matters worse, Camilla reportedly disapproved of William and Kate's relationship at first, owing to Kate's (relatively) lower economic status. She's also reportedly hesitant to pass her queenly duties on to Kate when William becomes king. However, the truth about Kate and Camilla's relationship is that the two have evidently warmed up to each other over time, forming a tight-knit bond (despite any supposed tension). This was on display at the 2025 National Service of Remembrance, during which the current and future queen appeared to share a moment while perched atop a balcony. So we asked a royal expert for their take on the interaction.

At one point during the remembrance ceremony, Kate and Camilla seemed to share a private joke, with the two exchanging smiles and Camilla covering her mouth to hide what she was saying from the cameras. As Brittany Provance, Royal News Network's editor-in-chief, told us, "It's apparent that Queen Camilla and Catherine, The Princess of Wales have developed a warm relationship over the years. Would I say that they're best friends, of course not, but their shared destiny and the constraints of royal life have resulted in them finding common ground." Provance added, "Camilla is also the closest Catherine has to a mother-in-law, so they have appeared to develop a good rapport and share a level of confidence given their positions within the family."