Donald Trump's New Lawyer Lindsey Halligan Is Already Caught In Her Own Scandal

As soon as he made Lindsey Halligan his new seemingly underqualified Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, it was clear that Donald Trump likely had a new worst lawyer on his hands. In September 2025, Halligan's new job got off to a rocky and embarrassing start when she quickly made multiple big mistakes on the job. Now, just two months later, Halligan is in some legal trouble of her own.

Halligan had ties to both Trump and Erika Kirk long before joining Trump's legal team. Now she is in charge of prosecuting two people who have found themselves on the receiving end of Trump's infamous grudges: former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Yet, not long into her new role, Halligan is now the one under investigation. The Campaign for Accountability is accusing Halligan of breaking the Virginia State Bar's rules of conduct. In the nearly 20-page-long accusation, which was submitted to the Florida and Virginia state bars on November 11, the group wrote, "Ms. Halligan's actions appear to constitute an abuse of power and serve to undermine the integrity of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and erode public confidence in the legal profession and the fair administration of justice," per CBS News.