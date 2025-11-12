Donald Trump's New Lawyer Lindsey Halligan Is Already Caught In Her Own Scandal
As soon as he made Lindsey Halligan his new seemingly underqualified Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, it was clear that Donald Trump likely had a new worst lawyer on his hands. In September 2025, Halligan's new job got off to a rocky and embarrassing start when she quickly made multiple big mistakes on the job. Now, just two months later, Halligan is in some legal trouble of her own.
Halligan had ties to both Trump and Erika Kirk long before joining Trump's legal team. Now she is in charge of prosecuting two people who have found themselves on the receiving end of Trump's infamous grudges: former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Yet, not long into her new role, Halligan is now the one under investigation. The Campaign for Accountability is accusing Halligan of breaking the Virginia State Bar's rules of conduct. In the nearly 20-page-long accusation, which was submitted to the Florida and Virginia state bars on November 11, the group wrote, "Ms. Halligan's actions appear to constitute an abuse of power and serve to undermine the integrity of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and erode public confidence in the legal profession and the fair administration of justice," per CBS News.
The shadiness surrounding Lindsey Halligan's appointment is coming back to haunt her
Despite her lack of experience, it wasn't difficult to discern why Lindsey Halligan got her new gig. She replaced Erik Siebert, who resigned over his refusal to charge New York Attorney General Letitia James, against whom Trump has a known vendetta. In a Truth Social post the next day, Trump wrote, "He didn't quit, I fired him! Next time let him go in as a Democrat, not a Republican." Siebert turned out to be, in Trump's eyes, too much of a Democrat; in other words, he didn't follow all of Trump's orders. So, Trump, it seems, needed to appoint someone who would do as they were told. Within days of Siebert's resignation, Halligan was appointed, and days after that, James Comey was indicted for alleged bank fraud.
Now, the Campaign for Accountability is arguing that Halligan's actions are against the code of ethics for lawyers. In their complaint, they wrote, "Ms. Halligan was well aware President Trump had installed her as Interim U.S. Attorney specifically to indict Mr. Comey and Ms. James and, within just a few days of joining the office, she did just that — despite career officials having found the cases insupportable" (via CBS News). They added, "The evidence appears to demonstrate that, absent President Trump's intervention, neither Mr. Comey nor Ms. James would have been indicted." Whether this will actually bring an end to Halligan's time as Interim U.S. Attorney remains to be seen.