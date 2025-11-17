Nancy Pelosi's Biggest Controversies Over The Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although Nancy Pelosi was 85 when she announced that she was on track to retire by 2027, the world was still shocked to hear the news. After all, Pelosi broke the glass ceiling, while the longtime house speaker also overcame numerous obstacles to have a decades-long career in congress. Of course, all of her achievements were inconsequential to Trump, as he reacted to the Democratic leader's retirement just as bitterly as you would expect. While speaking to reporters in the White House, in November 2025, the president opined that Pelosi had done America a huge favor by choosing to retire, stating, "I thought she was an evil woman who did a poor job, who cost the country a lot in damages and in reputation. I thought she was terrible," (via ABC News).

Meanwhile, fellow outspoken Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene did a complete 180 on her past views on the house speaker, telling CNN that very same month that she had tremendous admiration for Pelosi's contributions to her party. Greene's views were surprisingly aligned with Former President Barack Obama's, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to sing her praises, enthusing, "No one was more skilled at bringing people together and getting legislation passed."

Although Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson did give Pelosi some credit for her work during a press conference, he largely ignored that she was likely retiring because of her age. Instead, Johnson speculated that it was a sign Dems were shedding their old ways to become even more left-leaning. Ultimately, the mixed reactions to the house speaker's departure from congress were a testament to her political career, which was filled with highs, lows, and plenty of controversy.