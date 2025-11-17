How Jay Leno Met His Wife Mavis

Jay Leno never would have met his beloved wife, Mavis Leno, if it weren't for their shared passion. In a 2009 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the women's rights activist fondly thought back to the time her friend urged her to visit the Comedy Store, in January 1976, to network and land gigs. As luck would have it, she snagged a seat that was extremely close to the man performing at the iconic comedy club that night, who also ended up being her future husband. Although Mavis couldn't help but mentally appreciate Jay's good looks, she didn't immediately make a move on him. Instead, the activist ran into the comedian as she was exiting the women's bathroom since it bordered the area where the performers chatted after their shows. Mavis had caught Jay's eye in the crowd, too, as the first thing he asked her was: "Are you that girl in the front?"

However, in a 1987 interview with People, Mavis revealed that the future couple's meet-cute didn't kickstart their romance, as she casually walked past Jay without another word after confirming the location of her seat. Instead, their relationship officially began when mutual friends linked Mavis and Jay up at the Improv a week later. While the legendary talk show host presented the Mavis Leno Award for Global Women's Rights in September 2025, Jay nearly teared up while thinking back to the time he first laid eyes on his wife. The comedian also recalled how he had seen Mavis grace the front page of a newspaper shortly after they first met and immediately thought, "'This is going to be a fascinating relationship,' and it has been" (via Fox News).