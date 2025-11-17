The Reason People Think NBC's Dylan Dreyer Already Has A New Man While Heading Towards Divorce

If there's a spotlight, there's bound to be a rumor in the shadows. Celebrities and media personalities will likely never escape the chatter about their personal lives. News anchors are no exception — even industry great Diane Sawyer's reputation has been stained by brutal speculation. So it doesn't come as a shock that after NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer separated from her husband, whispers about her relationship status began to rise. After sharing her trip to Alaska to guest host NBC's "Wild Kingdom" on Instagram in August 2025, Dreyer's followers were quick to make assumptions about her relationship with someone on the crew.

"Is she with a new man already?" one commenter asked. Another said, "She take her boyfriend on the trip while dad watches the kid?" (Dreyer and her estranged husband, Brian Fichera, share three sons). Someone responded to the latter comment, suggesting that the NBC anchor separated from her husband to pursue an office fling. "She's gotta be screwing someone on set. Left her husband for a side piece," they wrote. Of course, it's all speculation. However, the commenters didn't specify which photo sparked their suspicions. In another post from the trip, their remarks were a little clearer.

Under multiple photos of Dreyer and "Wild Kingdom" host Peter Gros, one Instagram user wrote, "It's a shame your husband's not with you. I guess this might be a new boyfriend." Another commenter quickly identified who Gros was, also writing, "Don't be a drama queen and spread nasty rumors."