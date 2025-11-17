The Reason People Think NBC's Dylan Dreyer Already Has A New Man While Heading Towards Divorce
If there's a spotlight, there's bound to be a rumor in the shadows. Celebrities and media personalities will likely never escape the chatter about their personal lives. News anchors are no exception — even industry great Diane Sawyer's reputation has been stained by brutal speculation. So it doesn't come as a shock that after NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer separated from her husband, whispers about her relationship status began to rise. After sharing her trip to Alaska to guest host NBC's "Wild Kingdom" on Instagram in August 2025, Dreyer's followers were quick to make assumptions about her relationship with someone on the crew.
"Is she with a new man already?" one commenter asked. Another said, "She take her boyfriend on the trip while dad watches the kid?" (Dreyer and her estranged husband, Brian Fichera, share three sons). Someone responded to the latter comment, suggesting that the NBC anchor separated from her husband to pursue an office fling. "She's gotta be screwing someone on set. Left her husband for a side piece," they wrote. Of course, it's all speculation. However, the commenters didn't specify which photo sparked their suspicions. In another post from the trip, their remarks were a little clearer.
Under multiple photos of Dreyer and "Wild Kingdom" host Peter Gros, one Instagram user wrote, "It's a shame your husband's not with you. I guess this might be a new boyfriend." Another commenter quickly identified who Gros was, also writing, "Don't be a drama queen and spread nasty rumors."
Has Dylan Dreyer said anything about a new relationship?
Brian Fichera was the "Today" show host's partner in marriage for 12 years before they announced their separation in July 2025. "I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate," Dylan Dreyer wrote in a post on Instagram. "We began as friends, and we will remain the closest friends." She noted that she has been candid with her audience about all of life's "ups and downs," which is why the tragic details of Dreyer's marriage were something she didn't mind sharing.
During a November 2025 interview on "Today with Jenna & Friends," Dreyer opened up about life post-breakup. She admitted that she and Fichera "work better as friends than as husband and wife." Even so, Dreyer said her family dynamic hasn't changed, noting that she and Fichera have dinner together with their kids most nights. In terms of moving on romantically, the news personality hasn't spoken about what the future may hold, as of this writing. But it seems like fans and detractors alike will be sniffing out clues for a potential new man in her life until she publicly launches a new relationship.