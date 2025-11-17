6 Times Greg Gutfeld's Wife Showed Off Her Killer Legs In Questionable Outfits

Controversial Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld has a bit of a crazy romance story with his wife, Elena Moussa. Gutfield and Moussa married only months after meeting each other, so it's easy to say that their love story was a bit of a whirlwind with a successful payoff: years of marriage and two children. As they say, when you know, you know. The couple also embodies another common saying for lovebirds: opposites attract. Gutfield and Moussa have a bigger age gap than you may expect, and they have a big aesthetics gap as well.

Moussa, who is deeply saturated in the fashion world, has a bit of an adventurous flare when it comes to dressing, in comparison to her husband who is frequently seen in simple suits and ties. She takes leaps in her style and packs her wardrobe full of unique pieces that dare to flash her killer legs. But even with such a powerful grasp on her eccentric taste, the outfits she throws together often push back against standard fashion lines, and the results aren't always great. Here are some of the outfit flops that even her enviable gams couldn't save.