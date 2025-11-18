Dakota Johnson's Ex-Boyfriend Wasted No Time Moving On With Another A-List Actor

Teresha Young, multi-award-winning International Wellness & Relationship Coach, told The List that it makes sense that Chris Martin, Sophie Turner, and Dakota Johnson are dating so soon after their respective breakups, especially because they're celebrities. In the entertainment industry, there's sometimes an inherent added pressure on people to date after splits because their love lives are part of their lure. Young said the fact that someone is dating after a relationship doesn't matter as much as the reasoning behind it. Plus, "rebound" relationships can grow and last if both partners are intentional about it and stay true to their emotions. "The tricky part is when someone jumps straight in simply to fill a void or avoid being alone," she explained. "That's when it can start to feel more like neediness and avoiding discomfort than genuine readiness, which usually leads to more emotional ups and downs and disappointment down the line."

Young's advice for anyone who finds themselves dating soon after a breakup is to regularly check in with themselves to ensure their reasons for dating feel good to them. She also suggested reevaluating what you want in a relationship, because that can change over time, especially after a breakup. Never lose yourself in new love; it's exciting, but whirlwinds can throw people off course. "Make sure you're still doing the things that bring you joy outside of dating, whether that's seeing friends, pursuing hobbies, or simply enjoying your own company," Young said.

She encourages people to remember that they're not necessarily going to click with every person they date. Societal pressure to find "the one" is real, but rushing the search doesn't work. "When you stay centered in who you are and are clear about what feels good for you, you're much more likely to find a relationship that's real and lasting," Young shared.