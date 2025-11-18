Tragic Details About Jimmy Kimmel's Life

In the late '80s, Jimmy Kimmel thought he had it made when he found his person. He met Gina Maddy while attending Arizona State University, and he couldn't wait to get married — even if he was only 21 at the time. "I was a kid. We were both very young. My mom was 19 when she got married, so it didn't seem unusual to me. It seemed unusual to all my friends, but not to me," he previously said, according to HuffPost. He and Maddy tied the knot in 1988 and would go on to have two kids together, one in 1991 and another in 1993. However, by 2002, his marriage had fallen apart. According to Kimmel himself, he's a "workaholic," which may have contributed to the downfall of his first marriage. He compares his work ethic to that of his mother's. "She has never watched television sitting down. I've never seen her eat anything. She will cook dinner, put it on the table and then start cleaning the kitchen. Not a moment of relaxation — and I'm exactly the same way," he said, per HuffPost.

Aside from dedicating all of his spare time (and then some) to his craft, there were also reports that Kimmel had an affair with comedian Sarah Silverman. According to Fox News, it was a poorly kept "open" secret. The same year that Kimmel and Maddy ended things, he was romantically linked to Silverman. The two called it quits in 2009.