Usha Vance Puts A Spicy Spin On Jacket Previously Worn With One Of Her Worst Outfits
With divorce speculation swirling and the messy MAGA rumor jumpstarted by JD Vance and Erika Kirk's cozy embrace, we can only imagine how Usha Vance may be feeling lately. Even so, she walked hand-in-hand with her hubby to watch President Donald Trump sign the "Fostering the Future" executive order — and she made an interesting fashion choice for the occasion, sporting a blazer we've seen her wear before with a bit of an unexpected twist.
On November 13, Usha and JD were photographed heading to the East Room at the White House. Usha dressed in head-to-toe black, wearing a blazer with gold buttons and matching skinny pants. Usha has worn this blazer before. In March, the Vances hosted Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his wife for a St. Patrick's Day breakfast. Usha got festive for the occasion, wearing bold green pants. Unfortunately, drawing attention to her killer legs with the vibrant hue couldn't save her tacky outfit. On top, the second lady layered her black blazer over a black turtleneck, which she paired with layered gold necklaces. How she chose to style the blazer the second time around was a definite improvement. It is interesting, however, that she went with some much less buttoned-up styling this time, seemingly going with a hidden, low-cut shirt (or maybe none at all!) in place of the stuffy turtleneck.
Usha Vance's style may be evolving
When President Donald Trump chose JD Vance as his running mate in the 2024 election, many people became acquainted with Usha Vance for the first time. It was quickly apparent that Usha wasn't exactly a fashionista. She often opted for simple ensembles that didn't take too many fashion risks. She regularly doesn't seem to be dress her age, choosing clothing that look extra modest and sometimes old-fashioned. Lately, though, the public has been asking more questions about Usha and her marriage. And simultaneously, Usha seems to be getting a bit riskier with her fashion.
It appears Usha has been attempting to jazz up her old lady style as of late, and the change in how she styled this particular blazer is a perfect example. Usha seems to be willing to take more risks with her style and sport spicier looks. And we've seen some better fashion moments from her as a result. Maybe her style evolution is a reaction to the rumors that are swirling about her and her desire to portray a new image. Or it could indicate the fact that she really is fed up with her husband and is feeling less constrained by her role as second lady. Whatever the reasoning is, at least from an outsider's perspective, her new look is working for her.