Usha Vance's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Tacky Outfits
Usha Vance's bold fashion statements haven't exactly been frequent since taking on the role of second lady, launching her into the public eye. Despite her husband JD Vance's political aspirations taking him straight to the White House as vice president, it doesn't seem that Usha has the same hunger for the spotlight that her hubby does. As such, she tends to be low-key and understated in both her demeanor and her fashion sense. Still, Usha's apparent lack of bold style hasn't stopped her from sporting fashion fails for the world to see. And, sometimes her albeit mild sense of style makes her shoot herself in the foot — or should we say, leg?
Usha may be a bit guarded in public, but there is one thing she isn't afraid to put on display for the world: her legs. From rocking boldly colored pants to baring her legs in skirts, Usha's style draws attention to her gams in various ways. Unfortunately for her, putting the spotlight on her legs doesn't always distract from her odd or out-of-place fashion choices. And, there have been a few occasions when we wished those attention-grabbing gams were enough to make us forget about her lackluster sense of style.
Her frumpy floral fairgrounds 'fit
In July 2025, Usha Vance visited the Ohio State Fairgrounds to promote her Summer Reading Challenge for kids. For the occasion, Usha embraced the summer weather, baring her lower legs in nude sandals and a knee-length, floral skirt. Unfortunately, she also went full Lauren Boebert and shrugged into an ill-fitting blazer that ruined her entire look. The jacket's hot pink hue was a lovely color on Usha, but the overall look didn't feel fresh or flattering in spite of the bright colors and fun florals.
Usha Vance had legs for days in wacky green pants
In March 2025, JD and Usha Vance had breakfast with Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his wife, Mary O'Shea, at the Naval Observatory. Both couples donned green for the occasion, and Usha did so with a bright and bold pair of pants. Paired with a black double-breasted blazer and matching pumps, the 'fit gave Usha proportions that made her legs look extra long. Unfortunately, the color scheme and mix of pieces overwhelmed her and looked incongruous, rather than making for a put-together look.
When her leather skirt felt out-of-place
While visiting Minneapolis with JD Vance in September 2025, Usha Vance let her toned calves do the talking in a black midi-length skirt and matching heels. Yet, this was just one part of an inappropriate look that stood out for the wrong reasons. The VP and second lady paid a visit to the loved ones of victims of the August 27 Annunciation Church shooting. And, while Usha did respectfully wear head-to-toe black for the occasion, her choice to wear a leather skirt felt a bit peculiar and distracted from the rest of her look.
Her odd-looking New Year's Eve dress
On December 31, Usha Vance was ready to ring in 2025 at Mar-a-Lago alongside her hubby. She wore a form-fitting, metallic, printed dress that showed off the shape of her legs as she walked. This strapless evening gown certainly displayed Usha's figure in a way that she typically doesn't choose to do. Yet, the neckline and the snakeskin print left us totally questioning her taste and definitely didn't make for the bombshell ensemble we would love to see her sporting for a festive occasion like a New Year's Eve bash.
When her bold color choice drew attention to her gams
Usha Vance isn't afraid to let her legs be the star of her outfits. For her, though, that doesn't always mean baring her gams; sometimes she gets all eyes on them with a bright color. In 2024, she wore an outfit that missed the mark to watch JD Vance make a speech in Wisconsin. Her bright orange wide-legged pants stole the show — and not in a good way. Sometimes bold color can be an easy way to spice up your 'fit, and other times, it's just too much.