Usha Vance's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Tacky Outfits

Usha Vance's bold fashion statements haven't exactly been frequent since taking on the role of second lady, launching her into the public eye. Despite her husband JD Vance's political aspirations taking him straight to the White House as vice president, it doesn't seem that Usha has the same hunger for the spotlight that her hubby does. As such, she tends to be low-key and understated in both her demeanor and her fashion sense. Still, Usha's apparent lack of bold style hasn't stopped her from sporting fashion fails for the world to see. And, sometimes her albeit mild sense of style makes her shoot herself in the foot — or should we say, leg?

Usha may be a bit guarded in public, but there is one thing she isn't afraid to put on display for the world: her legs. From rocking boldly colored pants to baring her legs in skirts, Usha's style draws attention to her gams in various ways. Unfortunately for her, putting the spotlight on her legs doesn't always distract from her odd or out-of-place fashion choices. And, there have been a few occasions when we wished those attention-grabbing gams were enough to make us forget about her lackluster sense of style.