Usha Vance's Attempt To Jazz Up Her Old Lady Style Falls Flat With One Rookie Mistake
It's hardly a secret that Usha Vance doesn't exactly have the most contemporary fashion sense. Since being shoved firmly into the public eye, the second lady of the United States has been caught wearing some painfully outdated outfits that would look more at home at an early-bird buffet than in the closet of someone in their late 30s. During her husband JD Vance's first year as vice president, Usha actually dressing her age has been a rarity. However, during a recent public event, she did at least try to jazz up her trademark old lady style. Unfortunately, this attempt on Vance's part to breathe new life into her wardrobe didn't quite work out thanks to a simple rookie mistake.
On Oct. 16, 2025, she was on hand for an event honoring the Columbus, Ohio Honor Flight at the World War II Memorial in Washington. Usha turned up wearing a navy blue trench coat-style dress that seemed like a step in the right direction for her fashion sense. However, the light-brown, knee-high boots she paired with the garment clashed with it so bad, we kind of wish Vance had just stuck with those senior citizen sneakers she just can't seem to quit. We suppose she deserves some credit for at least making an effort to change up her look. Given that she succumbed to this small but easily preventable blunder, though, Vance's wardrobe clearly still has some serious growing pains to go through. It's really starting to look like she wasn't kidding about this sort of thing not being her forte.
Usha Vance has openly admitted to being unfashionable
Second Lady Usha Vance has spoken rather plainly about the fact that keeping up with the latest fashion trends has never really been a priority of hers. "I've never been really chasing looking like the most fashionable person out there," she said during a June 2025 appearance on Meghan McCain's "Citizen McCain" podcast, adding that she tends to pick her outfits by committee. "I have this text thread of friends that I work with. One of them works in the fashion industry, and she loves picking out outfits and suggesting ideas, and she's been a really great help," Vance shared.
Elsewhere in the interview, Vance explained her minimalist approach to clothing. "I have a closet," she said, adding, "Let's just mix and match what's in it and find something that's appropriate for the occasion ... We've taken pictures of everything in my closet and put it on this, this app where everyone can kind of mix and match things." But, her friend in the fashion industry not withstanding, we sort of have to assume a good portion of Vance's collaborators aren't particularly fashion-savvy, either. Or, perhaps they were at some point, long ago, when things like the second lady's prairie dress still would have been considered in vogue.
At any rate, the Trump-verse in general seems to be populated by people who aren't really sure how to dress their age — in both directions, no less. Usha Vance definitely seems to lean more towards Karoline Leavitt and less towards Kimberly Guilfoyle on that spectrum. Whether that's for the best or not is entirely up for discussion.