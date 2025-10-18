Usha Vance's Attempt To Jazz Up Her Old Lady Style Falls Flat With One Rookie Mistake

Second Lady Usha Vance has spoken rather plainly about the fact that keeping up with the latest fashion trends has never really been a priority of hers. "I've never been really chasing looking like the most fashionable person out there," she said during a June 2025 appearance on Meghan McCain's "Citizen McCain" podcast, adding that she tends to pick her outfits by committee. "I have this text thread of friends that I work with. One of them works in the fashion industry, and she loves picking out outfits and suggesting ideas, and she's been a really great help," Vance shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, Vance explained her minimalist approach to clothing. "I have a closet," she said, adding, "Let's just mix and match what's in it and find something that's appropriate for the occasion ... We've taken pictures of everything in my closet and put it on this, this app where everyone can kind of mix and match things." But, her friend in the fashion industry not withstanding, we sort of have to assume a good portion of Vance's collaborators aren't particularly fashion-savvy, either. Or, perhaps they were at some point, long ago, when things like the second lady's prairie dress still would have been considered in vogue.

At any rate, the Trump-verse in general seems to be populated by people who aren't really sure how to dress their age — in both directions, no less. Usha Vance definitely seems to lean more towards Karoline Leavitt and less towards Kimberly Guilfoyle on that spectrum. Whether that's for the best or not is entirely up for discussion.