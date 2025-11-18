How Francis Ford Coppola Really Lost So Much Of His Money

Francis Ford Coppola is known as one of the most legendary filmmakers of all time, helming many beloved classic films like "The Godfather," "The Godfather Part II," and "Apocalypse Now." Although, despite his world-renowned status, Coppola has reportedly lost a high percentage of his wealth, mainly due to the fact that his dream movie project was a major flop.

Since the late 70s, Coppola had been dreaming up the beginnings of what would eventually become "Megalopolis," a box-office disaster and virtually disliked sci-fi epic from 2024 starring Adam Driver. Coppola set out to have the film financed in 1989, but couldn't find backing from studios due to his recent floundering at the box office with several ill-received titles. He made attempts again in 2001, but the film was not picked up because of uncomfortable parallels to the 9/11 tragedy within the script. Eventually, the groundbreaking filmmaker decided that he would finance the project with his own funds.

Coppola went into the wine-making business in order to produce enough money to self-finance "Megalopolis," and it worked. The director, who is also Nicolas Cage's uncle, ended up investing $120 million of his own funds into producing the movie. "Megalopolis" was released theatrically on September 27, 2024, and only pulled in $14.4 million, with Coppola losing over $100 million of his own money and the film becoming one of the director's lowest-grossing movies ever.