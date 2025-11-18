Who Is Lauren Boebert's New Boyfriend, Kyle Pearcy?
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has had her fair share of romance rumors. Having split from her ex-husband Jayson Boebert in 2023, the congresswoman has made it clear that she's back in the dating scene. Already racking up a few dating rumors with "All Summer Long" singer Kid Rock in May 2025, Boebert sparked new romance speculations when she was spotted at a Halloween party in a racy couple's costume. The representative's date has been identified as Kyle Pearcy, a real estate broker from Boebert's home state of Colorado.
An employee of LC Real Estate Group since 2022, Pearcy hadn't always dreamed of selling homes in his home state. Instead, the real estate broker enrolled in Aims Community College to study firefighting. Opting for a new career path during his studies, Pearcy transferred to and graduated from Northern Colorado College of Real Estate. Before beginning his time as an actual real estate agent, the housing professional worked as a roofing and exterior project manager for eight years. The position, now his side gig, allowed Pearcy to transition into a real estate agent thanks to his knowledge in home development.
The couple wore a racially charged Halloween costume
Revelations of the pair's relationship came to light after photos from a Halloween party were leaked featuring the representative and her new beau. Following the image, outrage sparked over the inappropriate couple's costume. Lauren Boebert dressed herself in a sombrero and mini dress, holding up a sign reading, "Mexican word of the day: Juicy. Tell me if juicy ICE coming." The racist costume was partnered with Kyle Pearcy's equally offensive get up, who dressed as an ICE agent. With the recent rise in ICE deployment across the country, which has sparked national protests, the congresswoman's couple costume only exemplified Boebert's out-of-touch mindset.
Rep. Lauren Boebert and boyfriend Kyle Pearcy attended a Colorado Halloween party dressed as a Mexican woman (traditional dress + sombrero) and an ICE agent pic.twitter.com/6GGNFa0Zgf
— Bella (@stockbella) November 6, 2025
After the images surfaced, X (formerly Twitter) erupted with disgust. Trisha Calvarese, who is running against Boebert for Congress, wrote, "Lauren Boebert put more effort into a hateful Halloween party costume than she ever has into serving the people of Colorado's 4th Congressional District." While another, one of Boebert's constituents, tweeted, "I am ashamed to say that Boebert is my Congressional Representative." The comments are sure to be water off a duck's back for Boebert who is no stranger to Halloween costume backlash. Her Cruella DeVille get up from 2021 earned its fair share of pushback given the rumored at the time that framed the congresswoman as a puppy killer.