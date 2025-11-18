Who Is Lauren Boebert's New Boyfriend, Kyle Pearcy?

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has had her fair share of romance rumors. Having split from her ex-husband Jayson Boebert in 2023, the congresswoman has made it clear that she's back in the dating scene. Already racking up a few dating rumors with "All Summer Long" singer Kid Rock in May 2025, Boebert sparked new romance speculations when she was spotted at a Halloween party in a racy couple's costume. The representative's date has been identified as Kyle Pearcy, a real estate broker from Boebert's home state of Colorado.

An employee of LC Real Estate Group since 2022, Pearcy hadn't always dreamed of selling homes in his home state. Instead, the real estate broker enrolled in Aims Community College to study firefighting. Opting for a new career path during his studies, Pearcy transferred to and graduated from Northern Colorado College of Real Estate. Before beginning his time as an actual real estate agent, the housing professional worked as a roofing and exterior project manager for eight years. The position, now his side gig, allowed Pearcy to transition into a real estate agent thanks to his knowledge in home development.