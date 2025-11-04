Lauren Boebert's Kid Rock Romance Is Done And Dusted With Halloween Launch Of New BF
The government may still be shut down, but Lauren Boebert's love life is in full swing. However, it seems like there's a new beau in the Colorado representative's life who isn't Kid Rock. The congresswoman and the "Cowboy" singer first sparked romance rumors after cozying up together back in January 2025 while partying at an inauguration ball, but it seems Boebert has moved on. It's not a big shock that Boebert and Kid Rock are seemingly kaput; there were many red flags in their relationship.
The mother of four's new squeeze is reportedly Kyle Pearcy, a Colorado real estate broker. Boebert didn't hard launch Pearcy on Instagram, but she did launch him at a Halloween party. In photos obtained by ABC News, Boebert and Pearcy wore a controversial couple's costume for the holiday. He went as an ICE agent, while the congresswoman dressed up as a stereotypical Mexican woman — complete with a sombrero. To make things worse, a source at the outlet said they saw a sign hanging on the back of Boebert's chair at the party that read, "Mexican Word of the day: JUICY. Tell me if Juicy Ice coming." (Presumably, "JUICY" was supposed to be pronounced as "you see.")
This isn't a costume. It's a mockery of people's trauma. Boebert and her date thought it'd be funny. It's disgusting. Shame on Boebert and her date. pic.twitter.com/b3m5sTkZJx
— Barry Murphy (@BarryMu38294164) November 1, 2025
All in all, it was a huge yikes of a couple's costume. A white woman dressing up as a Mexican woman is problematic enough, but to then make light of immigration issues that are plaguing so many people in the country right now just seems extra cruel. According to another person at the event who spoke to ABC News, members of Boebert's own political party didn't want anything to do with her, explaining, "Even the conservatives [at the party] were in shock. People avoided them."
She's made questionable decisions on dates with men before
The response on X (formerly Twitter) to Lauren Boebert and Kyle Pearcy's couple's costume was unsurprisingly brutal. "Lauren Boebert is racist trash," bluntly posted one person. "[She] and her broken home family have a longer criminal record than 99% of the people picked up by ICE." Boebert has been arrested multiple times, and even once bragged about her "pretty" mugshot (via Colorado Times Recorder). Her ex-husband and father of her children, Jayson Boebert, has an extensive arrest record himself, and their oldest son, Tyler Boebert, has had trouble with the law as well.
"Lauren Boebert put more effort into a hateful Halloween party costume than she ever has into serving the people of Colorado's 4th Congressional District," blasted Trisha Calvarese, a former civil servant running for Boebert's seat. Another person wrote, "Lauren Boebert is proof of the old adage that not all stupid people are racist, but all racists are stupid people."
The congresswoman's questionable choices extend beyond her costume ideas and into her dating life. Back in September 2023, she and her controversial theater date, Quinn Gallagher, attended a performance of "Beetlejuice: The Musical." They were eventually kicked out for allegedly causing a disturbance. Lauren was accused of vaping, as well as groping her date, with him doing the same to her. "I simply fell short of my values," she said in a statement after the incident blew up online. "That's unacceptable, and I'm sorry" (via Newsweek).