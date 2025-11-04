Lauren Boebert's Kid Rock Romance Is Done And Dusted With Halloween Launch Of New BF

The government may still be shut down, but Lauren Boebert's love life is in full swing. However, it seems like there's a new beau in the Colorado representative's life who isn't Kid Rock. The congresswoman and the "Cowboy" singer first sparked romance rumors after cozying up together back in January 2025 while partying at an inauguration ball, but it seems Boebert has moved on. It's not a big shock that Boebert and Kid Rock are seemingly kaput; there were many red flags in their relationship.

The mother of four's new squeeze is reportedly Kyle Pearcy, a Colorado real estate broker. Boebert didn't hard launch Pearcy on Instagram, but she did launch him at a Halloween party. In photos obtained by ABC News, Boebert and Pearcy wore a controversial couple's costume for the holiday. He went as an ICE agent, while the congresswoman dressed up as a stereotypical Mexican woman — complete with a sombrero. To make things worse, a source at the outlet said they saw a sign hanging on the back of Boebert's chair at the party that read, "Mexican Word of the day: JUICY. Tell me if Juicy Ice coming." (Presumably, "JUICY" was supposed to be pronounced as "you see.")

This isn't a costume. It's a mockery of people's trauma. Boebert and her date thought it'd be funny. It's disgusting. Shame on Boebert and her date. pic.twitter.com/b3m5sTkZJx — Barry Murphy (@BarryMu38294164) November 1, 2025

All in all, it was a huge yikes of a couple's costume. A white woman dressing up as a Mexican woman is problematic enough, but to then make light of immigration issues that are plaguing so many people in the country right now just seems extra cruel. According to another person at the event who spoke to ABC News, members of Boebert's own political party didn't want anything to do with her, explaining, "Even the conservatives [at the party] were in shock. People avoided them."