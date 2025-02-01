Who Is Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Jayson?
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is undoubtedly a controversial figure in American politics. From being one of the most outspoken republicans in the House of Representatives to her bizarre behavior following an incident of public indecency at a theater, Lauren knows how to stay in headlines. In 2023, she was also making headlines for her divorce from husband Jayson Boebert, which was finalized in the latter half of the year, closing the book on their 17-year marriage.
Unlike his ex-wife, Jayson does not have a career in politics. You may remember that Jayson works for an energy firm, as the Associated Press reported in 2021; however, despite advocating for the energy industry, Lauren did not reveal her husband's earnings while running for office in 2020. The Federal Elections Commission eventually stepped in, and a financial disclosure report revealed that Jayson was making over $450,000 per year in 2019 and 2020.
The father of four has attracted attention for his association with Lauren, of course, but due to his own behavior. Not only has he had several run-ins with the police in more recent years, but Jayson's colorful past is filled with questionable actions.
Jayson Boebert was 'unemployed' and 'homeless' before meeting Lauren
Jayson Boebert met Lauren Boebert (née Roberts) when she was 16 years old and working at Burger King in Rifle, Colorado. In her book, "My American Life," Lauren described meeting Jayson, who came into the fast food restaurant on his lunch break. "Hollywood couldn't have scripted it better," she wrote. "Like a moment straight from a movie — you know, where the man among the men delivers the perfect line, and the gal goes weak at the knees — this dreamy, rugged stud approached and calmly, confidently, and directly asked me, 'what are we doing later?'"
Before Jayson and Lauren's worlds collided, Jayson was living in Nevada. "Jayson came to Colorado because, in Vegas, he was unemployed, homeless and in dire need of changing the direction of his life. He'd been getting into trouble and walking a path he knew he wasn't likely to survive," Lauren wrote in her memoir. His friends helped him find work in Colorado. There he lived in temporary housing for oil field workers, saving him from homelessness as he continued to climb the ladder to get to a better position.
Jayson Boebert spent time in jail in 2004
After an incident at a bowling alley in 2004, Jayson was charged with public indecency and lewd exposure. During the incident, which took place at Fireside Lane in Rifle, Colorado, Jayson went up to two women who were talking about their tattoos and decided to tell them that he had a tattoo on his penis, according to a witness statement obtained by Salon. He then flashed his genitalia to the two women after they ignored him, prompting them to leave and tell the owner to call the police. When told to leave by the owner and police, he became belligerent and refused to exit the premises, insisting he did not expose himself. Jayson was arrested and charged. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to four days in jail and two years of probation (via New York Post).
Lauren Boebert, who was with Jayson during the incident, vehemently denied his actions in her memoir "My American Life." Despite pleading guilty and serving time, Lauren claimed that her then boyfriend only took the plea deal to avoid having to fight in court. "He knew the truth —and the truth was, he didn't do what he was accused of. But the entire experience opened Jayson's eyes to the reality that he needed the alcohol and anger management classes that came with the plea deal," she wrote in her book (via Business Insider). She goes on in the same memoir to claim that "the Left" attack her husband for this arrest without acknowledging his growth as a person and father.
Despite her defense of Jayson, Lauren reportedly encountered violence from her then-boyfriend just days after his arrest. A spokesperson for the Garfield associate county clerk told The New York Post, "[Jayson] did unlawfully strike, shove or kick ... and subjected her to physical contact" — for which he spent a week in jail.
Jayson Boebert attempted to marry Lauren Boebert when she was just 16
When Lauren and Jayson Boebert met, Lauren was still in high school, and as she admitted in her memoir, "My American Life," she was hesitant to tell Jayson her age, "In fairness, Jayson, who was twenty-two, had no reason to believe I was that young, and at first, I was in no rush to tell him." She continued, writing, "Once I revealed my age, and after having had a chat with Mom about it, I reassured Jayson that everything was alright."
Months after meeting, Lauren and Jayson set off for Vegas to get married, but that wasn't possible due to her age. "We couldn't get married until I was seventeen," she wrote. "So Jayson spent the weekend with family and celebrated our marriage but without the actual marriage." As Lauren detailed, they went on to live as common-law partners for years. "Since a common-law marriage isn't sufficient for some insurance purposes, we got officially married in 2007," she explained.
Jayson Boebert's second son was born in his truck
In March 2005, Jayson and Lauren Boebert welcomed their first son, Tyler Boebert. Lauren, who was in high school at the time, made the difficult decision to drop out to take care of her growing family. She told The Durango Herald in 2020, "I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child, or getting to high school biology class. And I chose to take care of my child." She ended up obtaining her GED while working at McDonald's.
The Boeberts went on to have three additional children: Brody in 2007, Kaydon in 2009, and Roman in 2011. As a result of Kaydon's birth, Jayson and Lauren made the local paper, Vail Daily, with the headline: "Silt couple discovers that childbirth can be one wild ride." While on their way to the hospital to welcome Kaydon into the world, Lauren's water broke and she ended up delivering in Jayson's truck while he was pulled over on the side of the road. "I caught him and pulled him up to my chest, and told Jayson to just keep going," Lauren told the newspaper.
Jayson Boebert became a grandfather for the first time in 2023
Like his own mom and dad, Tyler Boebert became a young parent. He and his girlfriend welcomed a child when he was 18, making Jayson and Lauren Boebert young grandparents. Speaking at an event in 2023 hosted by the conservative non-profit Moms for America, Lauren revealed that Tyler will be making her a "36-year-old grandmother." Jayson would've been approximately 42 years old when his grandson was born.
Lauren told The Denver Post after the announcement, "I am just very proud of both of them for being responsible for their situation. This is a huge responsibility they are taking on. They made the right choice. Nothing was forced on them. This is a decision they made on their own." Lauren noted that her own mother had her when she was 18 years old, and that she herself had Tyler at the same age.
Jayson and Lauren owned a controversial gun-themed restaurant
Before the Boebert name was associated with the House of Representatives, Jayson and Lauren Boebert were known locally and nationally for their controversial gun-themed restaurant, Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado. The theme began when Lauren started open carrying a month after the opening of the restaurant, she told Fox News. Eventually, the staff were encouraged to start carrying and the rest was history. Though there were some concerns about safety, Lauren assured audiences in the same Fox News interview, "No one has ever turned around and walked out because they saw a gun." The firearm motif filled the menu, with items such as the "M16 burrito" and the "Locked and Loaded Nachos."
Guns would end up being one of the least harmful things to come from their restaurant, as in 2017 Jayson and Lauren were involved in a mass food-poisoning event involving their restaurant. At the Rifle Rodeo, pork sliders that were originally made and smoked at "Smokehouse 1776," an establishment owned by the Boeberts, were found to have given rodeo-goers concerning symptoms. According to a report by Garfield County Public Health, the meat was not kept at proper temperatures, and the Boeberts actually lacked a license to serve food at the rodeo.
Shooters Grills closed in 2022 after their landlord decided to not renew their lease, according to a statement Lauren tweeted.
Jayson Boebert had neighbors calling 911 in 2022
In August 2022, Jayson Boebert's neighbors accused him of driving drunk and damaging their property. In calls made to the police, which were obtained by The Denver Post, the neighbors laid out their complaints. "I'm sure he's loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She's loaded. They all have guns," one neighbor said.
The incident began when one neighbor called 911 saying one of the four Boebert children was speeding down their street. After trying to say something to the speeder, they were allegedly ignored and cursed out. After Jayson reportedly ran over their mailbox, another call was made to the police. A sheriff came down to quell the incident. It was reported that the neighbors worked out their differences instead of pressing charges.
Jayson and Lauren Boebert divorced in 2023
In a surprise announcement, Lauren Boebert released a written statement revealing she was seeking a divorce from Jayson Boebert in April 2023. Despite talking about him and their relationship highly in the press and her own book, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult," she said in her statement, as reported by The Colorado Sun. Jayson was reportedly not happy after being served the divorce papers. According to a process server, "He started yelling and using profanities" (via Business Insider).
Jayson and Lauren Boebert's messy divorce was finalized in October 2023, with Lauren and Jayson appearing in court. Lauren had her new grandson in hand and Jayson went in unrepresented, according to The Colorado Sun. It was reported that the public portion of the hearing was rather calm, but only because of the 40-minute screaming match they had in the private negotiations, the outlet reported. The Boeberts both agreed that the marriage was "irretrievably broken."
The finalization of the divorce perhaps attracted even more attention than it would have, as it came on the heels of one of Lauren's messiest controversies. At a September theater showing of Beetlejuice, Lauren was escorted out of the venue alongside her date, Colin Gallagher, due to noise complaints, vaping indoors, and sexually groping her date. She released a statement apologizing for the incident, citing difficulties following her divorce, according to CBS News.
Jayson Boebert got into a post-divorce altercation with Lauren Boebert
Jayson Boebert continued to gain attention for his antics after the divorce with ex-wife Lauren Boebert. Early in 2024, the two had a heated fight at The Miner's Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado, a district that Lauren represented at the time. According to the arrest affidavit by Garfield County's police department, the couple went to dinner because they were trying to reconcile. They were drinking, and things eventually became heated when they were discussing new partners.
Jayson called the police after Lauren allegedly put her finger to his nose, citing "domestic abuse." In initial reports, Jayson claimed that Lauren had hit him in the face, but Lauren denied this. "I didn't punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options," she said (via CBS News). Jayson was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass, and obstruction of a peace officer.
Jayson Boebert was arrested after a fight with his son Tyler
After the incident at the restaurant with ex-wife Lauren Boebert, Jayson Boebert found himself in trouble again after an altercation with son, Tyler Boebert. The arrest affidavit states that Tyler called the police because his father threw his cell phone and pushed him to the ground. After being dropped off by the manager of Black Bear Bar & Grill, who was present during this fight, Jayson had an issue with Tyler leaving his newborn baby in a laundry basket, prompting a physical fight to erupt wherein Jayson scared Tyler enough to call police. When Tyler was calling the police, Jayson allegedly pulled out a rifle. By the time police arrived, Tyler had left the scene, and it was determined no one was at danger because Jayson was there alone. However, Jayson was arrested and charged with a plethora of crimes including prohibited use of weapons, harassment, and assault in the third degree (via CBS News).
Jayson later appeared in court and pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment. His charges were reduced after Tyler retracted his claim about his father grabbing a gun during the altercation, according to Western Slope Now. Jayson got off with a $40 fine and unsupervised probation.