Who Is Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Jayson?

After an incident at a bowling alley in 2004, Jayson was charged with public indecency and lewd exposure. During the incident, which took place at Fireside Lane in Rifle, Colorado, Jayson went up to two women who were talking about their tattoos and decided to tell them that he had a tattoo on his penis, according to a witness statement obtained by Salon. He then flashed his genitalia to the two women after they ignored him, prompting them to leave and tell the owner to call the police. When told to leave by the owner and police, he became belligerent and refused to exit the premises, insisting he did not expose himself. Jayson was arrested and charged. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to four days in jail and two years of probation (via New York Post).

Lauren Boebert, who was with Jayson during the incident, vehemently denied his actions in her memoir "My American Life." Despite pleading guilty and serving time, Lauren claimed that her then boyfriend only took the plea deal to avoid having to fight in court. "He knew the truth —and the truth was, he didn't do what he was accused of. But the entire experience opened Jayson's eyes to the reality that he needed the alcohol and anger management classes that came with the plea deal," she wrote in her book (via Business Insider). She goes on in the same memoir to claim that "the Left" attack her husband for this arrest without acknowledging his growth as a person and father.

Despite her defense of Jayson, Lauren reportedly encountered violence from her then-boyfriend just days after his arrest. A spokesperson for the Garfield associate county clerk told The New York Post, "[Jayson] did unlawfully strike, shove or kick ... and subjected her to physical contact" — for which he spent a week in jail.

