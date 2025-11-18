Rudy Giuliani Had Quite The Age Gap With His Most Recent Ex-Wife

Rudy Giuliani's 10-year age gap with his third wife, Judith Nathan, is somehow the least messy aspect of their relationship. According to New York Magazine, the 55-year-old politician was a married man when he ran into 45-year-old Nathan at the Club Macanudo in New York in 1999. At the time, Giuliani had been married to Donna Hanover for nearly 15 years, and they had already welcomed two children.

However, they apparently weren't on the former New York Mayor's mind when he met Nathan, as he told the New York Times in 2003 that he was drawn to her the moment he laid eyes on her. By their third meetup, Nathan was telling her mother that he was the one. "We simply were two people in love — never mind the extracurricular stuff that went on around us," she said, in apparent reference to her beau's wife. Per CBS News. After Giuliani filed for a divorce from Hanover in October 2002, she claimed that his "open and notorious adultery" had triggered the end of their marriage.

Notably, in his second ex-wife's filing, she claimed that he had also cheated on her with Christyne Lategano-Nicholas, a former employee who was over two decades younger than him. However, Lategano-Nicholas and the disgraced lawyer claimed the allegation was false. And it didn't seem like Nathan was deterred by his alleged scandalous age-gap affair, either because she tied the knot with him in May 2003. By the time his third marriage imploded in April 2018, his strange past as a politician who had age-gap relationships and affairs had already caught up to him. And so, no one was surprised their divorce got messy.