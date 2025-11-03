Former Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Will Never Live Down The Affair Rumors

Few political figures have been mired in more controversy than Rudy Giuliani. The once-respected lawyer and former New York City mayor has been involved in so much personal drama and legal hot water that his formerly lavish lifestyle is a thing of the distant past. He's been arrested – complete with an embarrassing, tragic mugshot – and he's even been disbarred, making him Donald Trump's worst-ever lawyer (at least for a time). However, despite all his career setbacks, it's the multitude of weird, off-putting, and embarrassing romance scandals that Giuliani will likely never live down.

After a lifetime of high-profile drama surrounding his love life — including the revelation that his first wife, Regina Peruggi, was actually his second cousin == Giuliani has been through three marriages, all of which ended in public awkwardness and humiliation. Giuliani's second marriage, to Donna Hanover, with whom he shares adult children Andrew and Caroline, came to an end in 2002, when their divorce was finalized following two years of contentious court battles, and three years after Giuliani began a secret adulterous romance with Judith Nathan.

Giuliani and Nathan would go on to tie the knot in May 2003, and that marriage would last for nearly 15 years until Nathan filed for divorce in April 2018. Shortly after, rumors started to spread that Giuliani had been having an illicit fling with a married woman named Maria Ryan. The former political operative allegedly bragged to his friends that he was seeing a woman that he crassly described as having "big boobs," Page Six reported in June 2018. While Giuliani denied rumors that he and Ryan were involved, the rumors are hard to shake for a man who is also being sued for $10 million for sexual harassment and assault by a former female employee.