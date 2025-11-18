Pam Bondi Can't Outrun Her Most Brutal Nicknames

Attorney General Pam Bondi has had a rough go of it since joining President Donald Trump's cabinet. From reports that Bondi's only role is to smile for the cameras to fast becoming the subject of rumors the attorney general will likely never be able to escape, her name will most likely be remembered for all the wrong reasons once Bondi's tenure finally concludes. Something else the White House staffer will never live down is the sheer number of brutal nicknames that have been doled out in response to her conduct thus far. MAGA supporter turned frequent critic Laura Loomer christened Bondi with a sly moniker in May 2025, in response to the attorney general's too-frequent appearances on Fox News (Bondi has been a much more publicly visible AG than her predecessors, to say the least).

"Who is sick of seeing Pam Blondi on Fox News everyday??" Loomer penned on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many netizens concurred, including far-right extremist Ivan Raiklin, who coined a nickname of his own, bragging, "I affectionately call her 'Subverter Scam Blondi.'" Another pundit bestowed the brutal moniker of "Bootlicker Barbie" on Trump's chosen attorney general. And indeed, Bondi has been doing quite a bit of public licking.

In fact, some of her praise for the president has been so over the top that it gave certain pundits second-hand embarrassment. During an April 2025 cabinet meeting, Bondi gushed, "Mr. President, your first 100 days have far exceeded that of any other presidency in this country. Ever. Ever. Never seen anything like it," (via Diario AS). The AG's diction imitated her boss's so perfectly that, if her voice was a little deeper, one might have mistaken her almost 4-minute speech to have come from the president himself.