Pam Bondi Can't Outrun Her Most Brutal Nicknames
Attorney General Pam Bondi has had a rough go of it since joining President Donald Trump's cabinet. From reports that Bondi's only role is to smile for the cameras to fast becoming the subject of rumors the attorney general will likely never be able to escape, her name will most likely be remembered for all the wrong reasons once Bondi's tenure finally concludes. Something else the White House staffer will never live down is the sheer number of brutal nicknames that have been doled out in response to her conduct thus far. MAGA supporter turned frequent critic Laura Loomer christened Bondi with a sly moniker in May 2025, in response to the attorney general's too-frequent appearances on Fox News (Bondi has been a much more publicly visible AG than her predecessors, to say the least).
"Who is sick of seeing Pam Blondi on Fox News everyday??" Loomer penned on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many netizens concurred, including far-right extremist Ivan Raiklin, who coined a nickname of his own, bragging, "I affectionately call her 'Subverter Scam Blondi.'" Another pundit bestowed the brutal moniker of "Bootlicker Barbie" on Trump's chosen attorney general. And indeed, Bondi has been doing quite a bit of public licking.
In fact, some of her praise for the president has been so over the top that it gave certain pundits second-hand embarrassment. During an April 2025 cabinet meeting, Bondi gushed, "Mr. President, your first 100 days have far exceeded that of any other presidency in this country. Ever. Ever. Never seen anything like it," (via Diario AS). The AG's diction imitated her boss's so perfectly that, if her voice was a little deeper, one might have mistaken her almost 4-minute speech to have come from the president himself.
Gavin Newsom's nickname for Pam Bondi might be the most brutal yet
The nicknames doled out by Gavin Newsom have even been giving Donald Trump a run for his money, so naturally the Californian governor took it upon himself to add another brutal moniker to his lengthy list, and Pam Bondi was the unlucky recipient. The attorney general was widely scrutinized for her conduct at a Senate hearing in October 2025, during which she refused to answer a single question about the Epstein files, instead deflecting and personally attacking members of the Judiciary Committee. It was a total bloodbath, and no one walked away any the wiser when it came to the Epstein files, their contents, or why the White House was so desperately keeping them under wraps.
Newsom, who evidently kept a close eye on the proceedings, took to X in the aftermath to chastise the attorney general, and he definitely didn't mince his words. Newsom's press office shared a clip from the hearing, pointing out, "So much for the 'most transparent' administration. Pedophile-protector Pam is still refusing to answer questions — and still hiding the Epstein files." Bondi likely won't live that nickname down anytime soon. In fact, it started trending on X soon afterwards.
In November 2025, the White House staffer inadvertently found herself in the spotlight once again when the House Oversight Committee released email correspondence it had subpoenaed from Jeffrey Epstein's estate to the public. This notably came just a few months after her department insisted there was nothing of significance left to release about his crimes. Donald Trump is discussed in some of the emails, but there's no proof that the president engaged in any wrongdoing. For Bondi, however, the optics are bad, since clearly there was plenty more to be shared after all.