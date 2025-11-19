The Plastic Surgery Procedure Kelly Clarkson's Former Manager Once Urged Her To Get
Time and time again, Kelly Clarkson has shown that her self-confidence cannot be eclipsed by how others perceive her. When the first "American Idol" winner took the stage in Las Vegas in November 2025, she thought she suffered a little wardrobe malfunction, which prompted her to tell the audience the story of the time that a former manager told her she needed to get a breast augmentation.
In addition to labeling her former manager a "d**k," Clarkson wondered out loud, "Who says that s***t?" (via Page Six). She continued, "People say that s***t! They say it all the time to people in the industry. They say the craziest s***t. I'm like, 'This is not normal. You've normalized crazy.'" The "Stronger" hitmaker rolled her eyes at all the celebrities whose drastic face transformations had rendered them unrecognizable, likening them to the residents of The Capitol in "The Hunger Games." After she urged everyone to do what felt right for them, she asserted that her smaller breasts had "served [her] well."
Meanwhile, during a June 2021 appearance on Mayim Bialik's "Breakdown" podcast, Clarkson revealed why she will never get Botox either. The Grammy winner quipped that she would happily look like the infamously wrinkly Sharpei dog rather than risk getting infected by the botulinum toxin through a Botox injection. The country singer also admitted that if she weren't scared of going under the knife, she would have also gotten a breast augmentation to fulfill her own dream of being more well-endowed. Ultimately, Clarkson hoped that her decision to age naturally would also help people realize that their own natural aging was completely normal.
Kelly Clarkson had to fight against the world to develop self-confidence
While speaking on the "Breakdown" podcast, Kelly Clarkson admitted that her previous managerial team had tried to interfere in smaller aspects of her day-to-day life to ensure that she would behave and look the way they wanted her to. However, with time, Clarkson learned to stand her ground, push back against their requests, and say that she wanted to be her authentic self.
It was because of this determination that the world knew what Clarkson looked like going make-up free, since a manager would have never allowed her to go bare-faced for a public appearance. What makes Clarkson's stunning transformation into a confident person even more impressive is the fact that she had to jump numerous hurdles to get to it. During her June 2020 Glamour UK Interview, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker made a candid confession, saying, "I felt more pressure from people actually when I was thin, when I was really thin and not super healthy because I just was worn out, just working so hard and not keeping healthy habits."
Her struggles during that time were only exacerbated by the general messaging at the time, which screamed that she needed to work hard to achieve the impossible beauty standard that models on magazine covers perpetuated. However, Clarkson eventually realized that no one's beauty diminished another's. And with that little germ of an idea, her self-confidence grew. Eventually, it enabled her to strut into a room and think, "'I dare you to say something. I'm happy in my life. I'll work on me in my time!'"