Signs Jennifer Aniston Finally Found 'The One' In Hypnotist Boyfriend
Jennifer Aniston hard-launched her relationship with wellness coach and hypnotist Jim Curtis on Instagram in early November 2025, and according to sources close to the "Friends" star, this one has a good shot at lasting. The pair were first linked in July 2025, when their relationship was in its casual stage. At the time, an insider gave People insight into Aniston's life and attitude toward finding love. "She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled, and very happy."
The fact that Curtis and Aniston's relationship has been growing naturally over several months is a great sign, as is the fact that, according to her friends' words, Aniston wasn't looking for love so much as waiting for love to find her. Plus, the insider told People that Curtis is "very different from anyone she's dated before." Given the "Morning Show" star's rocky romantic history, this is probably a breath of fresh air.
She's dated many of her costars and fellow A-listers in Hollywood through the years, like her ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, and her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. Celebrities date each other all the time; there's nothing wrong with it. But paparazzi clamoring to get photos of you and your partner while the world waits for you to break up must be exhausting. Her new relationship is just another stage of her transformation in Hollywood.
Who is Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend, Jim Curtis?
Per his website, Jim Curtis' mission in life is to change the health and wellness of the entire world as a former entrepreneur and executive at companies like WebMD and Everyday Health, an author, and a speaker. "I not only transformed my health, anxiety and relationships, I've helped thousands of others break free from their past & patterns to create an entirely new reality full of connection, abundance and love," the health and spiritual coach wrote in a short biography. His books aim to help people heal from emotional and physical challenges and achieve their goals through manifestation practices.
Curtis told Fast Company in 2018 that he became interested in the health and wellness industry after being diagnosed with lesions on his spine at age 22. Before his diagnosis, his symptoms were consistent with a spinal cord injury. He was working on Wall Street, which exacerbated his condition for years before he left and went into the health and wellness media space, where a boss and friend would ask after his physical and mental health, which eventually changed his approach to business. He said he began fostering vulnerable, safe workspaces and helping companies lead with human stories about healing.
Aniston had nothing but praise for her hypnotist boyfriend in a November 2025, interview with Elle. "He's quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people. He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It's a beautiful thing to commit your life to," she gushed.