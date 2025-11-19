Signs Jennifer Aniston Finally Found 'The One' In Hypnotist Boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston hard-launched her relationship with wellness coach and hypnotist Jim Curtis on Instagram in early November 2025, and according to sources close to the "Friends" star, this one has a good shot at lasting. The pair were first linked in July 2025, when their relationship was in its casual stage. At the time, an insider gave People insight into Aniston's life and attitude toward finding love. "She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled, and very happy."

The fact that Curtis and Aniston's relationship has been growing naturally over several months is a great sign, as is the fact that, according to her friends' words, Aniston wasn't looking for love so much as waiting for love to find her. Plus, the insider told People that Curtis is "very different from anyone she's dated before." Given the "Morning Show" star's rocky romantic history, this is probably a breath of fresh air.

She's dated many of her costars and fellow A-listers in Hollywood through the years, like her ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, and her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. Celebrities date each other all the time; there's nothing wrong with it. But paparazzi clamoring to get photos of you and your partner while the world waits for you to break up must be exhausting. Her new relationship is just another stage of her transformation in Hollywood.