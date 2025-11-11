Is Jennifer Aniston Still Hung Up On Ex Brad Pitt? What Her Friends Said

The early 2000s Hollywood romance scene was ravaged by the divorce of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The pair began dating in the late '90s and tied the knot in 2000. The Braniston power duo, however, didn't last long. They split in 2005, and before Aniston (and the rest of the world) could grieve, Pitt moved on with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. Decades have passed since their abrupt split, and we still wonder if there are any lingering feelings between the couple. While there are subtle signs Pitt will never truly get over Aniston, the "Friends" star is apparently completely over it.

"She's not who people think she is. She's not holding on to old things," Aniston's "Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon said on Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert." Shepard then joked, "She's not pining for Brad Pitt," and Witherspoon agreed. The "Legally Blonde" actor then cited Pitt's attendance at Aniston's 50th birthday party in 2019 as proof of Aniston's emotional maturity. "By the way, at her 50th birthday ... people from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there."

Paparazzi captured Pitt outside her party venue, the Sunset Tower Hotel, at the time. Though it's unclear whether her other ex-husband, Justin Theroux, attended, he did send her a sweet b-day shoutout on Instagram in 2019, writing: "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny." It seems like that is a unanimous consensus about Aniston, as Witherspoon concluded her thoughts about the Hollywood legend, saying, "She's just a high spiritual integrity person."