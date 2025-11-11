Is Jennifer Aniston Still Hung Up On Ex Brad Pitt? What Her Friends Said
The early 2000s Hollywood romance scene was ravaged by the divorce of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The pair began dating in the late '90s and tied the knot in 2000. The Braniston power duo, however, didn't last long. They split in 2005, and before Aniston (and the rest of the world) could grieve, Pitt moved on with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. Decades have passed since their abrupt split, and we still wonder if there are any lingering feelings between the couple. While there are subtle signs Pitt will never truly get over Aniston, the "Friends" star is apparently completely over it.
"She's not who people think she is. She's not holding on to old things," Aniston's "Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon said on Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert." Shepard then joked, "She's not pining for Brad Pitt," and Witherspoon agreed. The "Legally Blonde" actor then cited Pitt's attendance at Aniston's 50th birthday party in 2019 as proof of Aniston's emotional maturity. "By the way, at her 50th birthday ... people from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there."
Paparazzi captured Pitt outside her party venue, the Sunset Tower Hotel, at the time. Though it's unclear whether her other ex-husband, Justin Theroux, attended, he did send her a sweet b-day shoutout on Instagram in 2019, writing: "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny." It seems like that is a unanimous consensus about Aniston, as Witherspoon concluded her thoughts about the Hollywood legend, saying, "She's just a high spiritual integrity person."
Jennifer Aniston goes Instagram official with boyfriend
If her friendship with Brad Pitt doesn't convince you that Jennifer Aniston is over him, maybe her new relationship will. The "We're The Millers" actor was first romantically linked to her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, in June 2025, when tabloids picked up on their nights out together. Less than a month later, Us Weekly confirmed their relationship, with a source telling the outlet, "They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," one source says. "They are happy and really into each other." But private no more; Aniston has made it Instagram official!
To celebrate Curtis — a hypnotist who actually has a famous ex-girlfriend — on his birthday in November 2025, Aniston posted a sweet black and white photo of the pair on Instagram, captioning it: "Happy birthday my love Cherished." The pic featured Aniston wrapping her arms around Curtis from behind. Curtis also gave insight into their relationship on social media, the same month, posting a similar photo from the same night on Instagram. "If this is a dream I don't want to wake up," he wrote in the caption. Who's chopping onions in here?!