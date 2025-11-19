Mike Johnson's Wife Kelly's Decades-Old Fashion Sense Came Straight From Grandma's Closet

As the seasons change, so too do the fashion stylings of the conservative elite. Within the inner circles of MAGA, a shift appears to be taking place — gone are the skintight mini dresses made popular by the likes of Kimberly Guilfoyle. Now, it seems that everyone is reaching as far back into their closets as they can for something more inspired by their grandmothers. One glaring example would be White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her grandma cardigans. However, she's not the only one; it seems the trend has seeped into all corners of current GOP fashion trends, including that of Kelly Johnson, wife of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Mike, Kelly, and their children tend to keep a professionally low profile, especially when compared to the likes of Kristi Noem or Lauren Boebert, but when the family does step out, Kelly is often sporting some outdated pieces. Of course, Kelly is from an older generation than most of Donald Trump's current administration, making her fashion choices a bit more logical, but there's still an air of "grandma" hanging over her. From confusing floral details, to busy patterns, to unfortunate coat dresses, there have been several times Kelly has been caught wearing pieces that have dated her.