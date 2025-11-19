Mike Johnson's Wife Kelly's Decades-Old Fashion Sense Came Straight From Grandma's Closet
As the seasons change, so too do the fashion stylings of the conservative elite. Within the inner circles of MAGA, a shift appears to be taking place — gone are the skintight mini dresses made popular by the likes of Kimberly Guilfoyle. Now, it seems that everyone is reaching as far back into their closets as they can for something more inspired by their grandmothers. One glaring example would be White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her grandma cardigans. However, she's not the only one; it seems the trend has seeped into all corners of current GOP fashion trends, including that of Kelly Johnson, wife of House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Mike, Kelly, and their children tend to keep a professionally low profile, especially when compared to the likes of Kristi Noem or Lauren Boebert, but when the family does step out, Kelly is often sporting some outdated pieces. Of course, Kelly is from an older generation than most of Donald Trump's current administration, making her fashion choices a bit more logical, but there's still an air of "grandma" hanging over her. From confusing floral details, to busy patterns, to unfortunate coat dresses, there have been several times Kelly has been caught wearing pieces that have dated her.
Kelly Johnson's outdated beige tweed suit did her dirty
In a May 2024 Instagram post dedicated to their 25th anniversary, Mike Johnson and Kelly Johnson posed together on a muggy Washington, D.C. day. While the timeline of Mike and Kelly's relationship might be a tad troubling, so too is the outfit Kelly chose for this photo. The oatmeal tweed feels incredibly out of date, reminiscent of the beige portion of the '80s. It also washes out her complexion, though to be fair, this color is incredibly hard to pull off. Had she incorporated a more fun color, like a jewel-toned teal, this outfit would have felt more current.
Kelly Johnson should ditch the dated florals
Spotted in an Instagram post from September 2024, Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump give the thumbs up, while Kelly Johnson simply smiles in her Mar-A-Lago florals. The pattern feels like a busy version of something that could be on a vase found at grandma's house. What's interesting about this outfit is that the pastel blue and the cut of the dress gives a childish yet dated tone to the overall look. It's almost as if Kelly got inspired by a dollhouse full of grandma's tchotchkes.
Kelly Johnson dressed for a funeral on Inauguration Day
While the inauguration of President Donald Trump was a day of celebration for many of his friends and fans, Kelly Johnson accidentally wore a dress that felt more somber. Seen here in an Instagram snap by husband Mike Johnson on January 2025, Kelly is all smiles in her dour black coat dress. Though Kelly was far from the fashion nightmares of the Trump family on inauguration day, her dress still felt dated. The large buttons and what appears to be heavy wool fabric gave her the appearance of a woman from a bygone era waiting for her husband to return from sea.
Cap sleeves dated Kelly Johnson's Valentine's dress
In what was supposed to be a tender Valentine's Day Instagram post, Mike Johnson ended up exposing some of the glaring red flags in his marriage to Kelly Johnson. Not only does he inexplicably quote Audrey Hepburn for the occasion, but the photo he decided to share is slightly unflattering to both of them. While Mike can't seem to find the camera, Kelly's dress is covered in floral decals that feel more fitting for an Easter in the 1980s, especially when considering those cap sleeves give off the appearance of shoulder pads.
Kelly Johnson can't quit dated floral decals
To celebrate Mother's Day 2025, Mike Johnson lined up his family and took a photo for Instagram, which ended up looking rather odd. For starters, he can't seem to smile, and the outfit Kelly wore for the occasion felt grandma-inspired for a day spent celebrating mothers. Again, Kelly's puffed-up cap sleeves make her silhouette feel out of date, and the confusing floral decals gives the dress the vibe of a dated, bland wedding cake.
Kelly Johnson's dress was inspired by grandma's couch
There have been several instances of women in the Trump world getting fashion inspiration from grandma's home decor, and Kelly Johnson is just the latest to hop on the trend. In an Instagram post from husband Mike Johnson that was meant to show off their Independence Day celebration, Kelly's outfit looks to have been more inspired by a couch instead of "AMERICA!!!" (as Mike captioned the post). The blue floral print feels both dated and a bit too somber for the occasion, with the pattern looking reminiscent of a sofa at grandma's.