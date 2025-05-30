Trump's Inauguration Was A Fashion Nightmare For The Whole Family

Donald Trump's inaugural festivities in January 2025 were full of fashion fails. The tacky flapper dress worn by Kimberly Guilfoyle at a celebration prior to the inauguration stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Lauren Sánchez made headlines (and our worst-dressed stars and politicians list) after she donned a white Dolce & Gabbana suit for the occasion but skipped the shirt. Jeff Bezos' fiancee wasn't afraid to show skin even at a presidential inauguration as she displayed major cleavage in a lacy bra, catching the eye of Mark Zuckerberg.

The outfit of the Meta chairman's wife, Priscilla Chan, also missed the mark but for an entirely different reason. Her wool blue cardigan and coordinating skirt looked frumpy, and gold buttons and a pearl necklace only served to age her up even more. Among the worst male fashion offenders was controversial boxing champ Conor McGregor, whose suit pants were so tight they barely left anything to the imagination.

However, the fashion fails weren't limited to the guests; the Trump family themselves made some major mistakes in their inauguration styling. Donald couldn't give the extremely long ties a rest even for his second presidential inauguration, while Barron Trump proved he's his father's son with his disastrous greasy hair that looked like he'd spilled a tub of pomade on his head. Even the family's style stars, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, had a dismal showing at what was essentially the MAGA Met Gala and were outperformed by JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance. Here's a look at the Trumps' inauguration outfits and why the event was a fashion nightmare for the whole family.