Kai Trump's Encouragement From Mom's BF Tiger Woods Couldn't Save Dismal LPGA Debut

When Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, her golf-loving family must've been completely over the moon. The acclaimed athlete was a perfect addition to the green-going group, but the relationship was an even nicer surprise for Vanessa's teenage daughter. A budding athlete herself, Kai Trump's golfing expertise has been captured time and time again in videos she has shared to her Instagram over the years. Being tied to the golfing great must've been a thrilling reality for the youngster. However, that excitement might've worked up her anxiety too as Kai took to the green in November 2025, for the LPGA Tournament.

Her debut nestled Kai between the image of her golf-loving grandfather, President Donald Trump, and her mother's boyfriend and award-winning golfer, Woods. The latter was by her side as she joined the ranks of other competitive young golfers on the Floridian course, and he even offered Kai some words of encouragement. As she proudly disclosed to reporters gathered at the event, "He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens," (via People). Sadly, Woods' advice ultimately did little to bolster Kai's golfing image on the day. The youngster finished last in the event out of 108 golfers, with 13-over-par 83.