Kai Trump's Encouragement From Mom's BF Tiger Woods Couldn't Save Dismal LPGA Debut
When Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, her golf-loving family must've been completely over the moon. The acclaimed athlete was a perfect addition to the green-going group, but the relationship was an even nicer surprise for Vanessa's teenage daughter. A budding athlete herself, Kai Trump's golfing expertise has been captured time and time again in videos she has shared to her Instagram over the years. Being tied to the golfing great must've been a thrilling reality for the youngster. However, that excitement might've worked up her anxiety too as Kai took to the green in November 2025, for the LPGA Tournament.
Her debut nestled Kai between the image of her golf-loving grandfather, President Donald Trump, and her mother's boyfriend and award-winning golfer, Woods. The latter was by her side as she joined the ranks of other competitive young golfers on the Floridian course, and he even offered Kai some words of encouragement. As she proudly disclosed to reporters gathered at the event, "He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens," (via People). Sadly, Woods' advice ultimately did little to bolster Kai's golfing image on the day. The youngster finished last in the event out of 108 golfers, with 13-over-par 83.
Kai Trump has plenty of time to improve
The 2025 LPGA Tournament was Kai Trump's professional debut. While she golfed recreationally and for her high school team, the young athlete had not yet played competitively at a professional level. Despite her lack of experience at that scale, the Benjamin School in Palm Beach senior wasn't completely out of the loop of how these events go down. Kai previously competed in amateur and junior tournaments in her home state of Florida with the American Junior Golf Association. In July 2025, the president's granddaughter played in a Srixon Medalist Tour event where she finished in third place.
Naturally, her last place position in the LPGA Tournament is hardly the end of the story. If anything, it's only the beginning. Donald Trump's ambitious granddaughter has already committed to playing for the University of Miami Hurricanes women's golf team when she starts studying there as part of the class of 2026. Moreover, the teenager's Rolex AJGA ranking is currently 461, so she still has a long way to go. With her continued efforts, and plenty of golf dates between Kai and the president, she definitely has the potential to sharpen her athleticism and rise up before too long — especially if it's her passion in life.