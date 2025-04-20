Celebrity weight loss transformations sometimes feel like they come out of nowhere, since actors, singers, reality stars, and other famous folks often lay low before reemerging with a totally new body. For news anchors, however, it is pretty much impossible to dip out of the public eye for months to hit the gym. These individuals are on our screens on a daily basis, or at the very least a weekly one, which means that audiences are able to observe fluctuations in their weight in real time. Unsurprisingly, this has encouraged a lot of news personalities to share their journeys with viewers, offering inspiration and hope to many.

As public figures, broadcast journalists receive ample amounts of scrutiny and that includes having to deal with comments about their weight. For instance, morning anchor Alix Kendall — who works at FOX 9 in Minneapolis-St. Paul — once received a letter from a viewer reading "YOU NEED TO LOSE 10 POUNDS" (yes, in all caps!). Kendall received support from her social media followers when she made the letter public, but it is not like these sorts of comments are rare. Even without rude notes from viewers, being on camera nonstop places an extra layer of pressure on news anchors who find themselves in an overweight body and want to make a change. But if you can gain weight in front of the world, you can lose it in front of the world too. Here are 10 news anchor weight loss transformations that had heads turning.