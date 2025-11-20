Why Everyone Suspects Kris Jenner's Plastic Surgery Led Her To Make This Wardrobe Change
Among the many celebrities whose faces looked totally different in 2025 is Kris Jenner, who shook the world with her sudden years-younger look. Many folks were amazed by her transformation, and others noticed that Jenner's appearance seemed to come along with a new favorite accessory. After getting her especially drastic nip and tuck, Jenner was spotted more and more frequently wearing gloves. Surely this was simply a fashion statement and nothing more, right? Well, plenty of pop culture fans think not.
Someone said her hands don't match her face and she's been wearing gloves ever since 😭 https://t.co/2RpWhHounr
— buttercup. (@NaomiAs_) November 10, 2025
On X, (formerly Twitter), one netizen went viral for their hypothesis regarding Jenner's love of gloves. Alongside photos of Jenner sporting long, black gloves at her 70th birthday bash, the X user wrote, "Someone said her hands don't match her face and she's been wearing gloves ever since." And plenty of folks online agreed with this theory — nearly 250,000 to be exact. Whether she looks like it or not, Kris Jenner is in her 70s. There are several procedures out there aimed at making your hands look younger. And, knowing Jenner, we have to assume she's tried most of them. Still, while facelifts may have totally altered her face, there's no such thing as a hand lift ... as far as we know. And that might mean that her hands do, in fact, give away her age while her face keeps it hidden.
Kris Jenner's apparent obsession with unnatural beauty standards may be affecting her fashion
The commentary on social media regarding Kris Jenner's new favorite accessory has been rampant. "That's the price of looking 18 on your 70th, you gotta wear ... gloves forever," one X user commented on the viral tweet with a crying emoji. Another X user posted, "the internet really bullied Kris Jenner into always wearing gloves." "Kris Jenner knew to put them gloves on for her party ... face may look 40 but the hands are 75 IKTR," added another.
Over time, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has basically become known for undergoing face transformations that left them unrecognizable. As the matriarch of the family, though, Jenner definitely has a more difficult job than her younger daughters do when it comes to always matching an often unrealistic beauty standard. And, while she has definitely mastered looking decades younger than she is in ways most people couldn't imagine, there's no way to totally escape your true age. Leave it to Jenner, though, to never give up on trying — even if that means a wardrobe revamp to keep the truth hidden.