Why Everyone Suspects Kris Jenner's Plastic Surgery Led Her To Make This Wardrobe Change

Among the many celebrities whose faces looked totally different in 2025 is Kris Jenner, who shook the world with her sudden years-younger look. Many folks were amazed by her transformation, and others noticed that Jenner's appearance seemed to come along with a new favorite accessory. After getting her especially drastic nip and tuck, Jenner was spotted more and more frequently wearing gloves. Surely this was simply a fashion statement and nothing more, right? Well, plenty of pop culture fans think not.

Someone said her hands don't match her face and she's been wearing gloves ever since 😭 https://t.co/2RpWhHounr — buttercup. (@NaomiAs_) November 10, 2025

On X, (formerly Twitter), one netizen went viral for their hypothesis regarding Jenner's love of gloves. Alongside photos of Jenner sporting long, black gloves at her 70th birthday bash, the X user wrote, "Someone said her hands don't match her face and she's been wearing gloves ever since." And plenty of folks online agreed with this theory — nearly 250,000 to be exact. Whether she looks like it or not, Kris Jenner is in her 70s. There are several procedures out there aimed at making your hands look younger. And, knowing Jenner, we have to assume she's tried most of them. Still, while facelifts may have totally altered her face, there's no such thing as a hand lift ... as far as we know. And that might mean that her hands do, in fact, give away her age while her face keeps it hidden.