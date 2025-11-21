Meghan Trainor's Face Transformation Is So Jarring

In her 2022 hit song, Meghan Trainor said, "I made you look." And, that prophecy has definitely come true. Trainor can officially be added to the surprisingly long list of celebrities whose faces looked totally different in 2025, and yes — people everywhere have been looking. The "All About that Bass" singer clearly underwent quite the transformation. And, hey — if she's happy about her new look, then we're happy for her. Yet, in November 2025, photos surfaced of Trainor attending the Baby2Baby Gala, and folks online were very surprised to see that her face barely resembled that of the pop star we all remember.

DFree/Shutterstock & Monica Schipper/Getty

"I am really scared" someone posted on X (formerly Twitter) alongside photos of Trainor's new look, earning 125,000 likes. As Trainor got flak for her new look online, she spoke about her 60-pound weight loss in a November 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I'm literally for the first time ever, after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level ... I've never felt better and I look incredible," she explained. Her new look may be a direct result of that weight change, or some nip and tuck may also be the culprit. Either way, while Trainor is clearly happy with her change in appearance, some fans are scratching their heads.