Governor Kathy Hochul's Most Controversial Moments

Andrew Cuomo's replacement, Kathy Hochul, was a history making elect, becoming the first female governor of New York. A former New York Congresswoman and the Lieutenant Governor, Hochul built a career deeply rooted in the people and the state of New York. Moving up the political ladder to governor was the next logical step for the seasoned politician. But, as Hochul took office and started her new elected position, the Democrat's bad decisions and questionable behavior started making headlines across the nation.

Since sliding into the role in 2023, the governor has made some choice words and inappropriate posts that have left New Yorkers scratching their heads and the rest of the nation cringing at her ignorance. From comments that led to internet backlash, to sharing inappropriate social media posts that boasted of her use of the National Guard, even to lying about her local hang outs in Manhattan, Hochul's missteps seem to know no bounds. Caught in controversy after controversy, the former New York Congresswoman's groundbreaking candidacy and subsequent win were overshadowed by the glaring mistakes of her term (though, the state may be fit for Hochul's sketchy behavior, after all, some of Donald Trump's biggest controversies happened in New York).