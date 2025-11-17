Tragic Details About Faith Hill

Born Audrey Faith Perry on September 21, 1967, Faith Hill was adopted as an infant by Ted and Edna Perry. The couple, who had two older sons, raised their children in Star, Mississippi. During a 2017 interview with Billboard, the singer revealed that her parents incorrectly told her she was the product of an affair. "I used to think there was some kind of conspiracy, that I must be the daughter of one of my aunts. And of course I used to dream I was Elvis' daughter," she said. The truth was that her mother had gotten pregnant out of wedlock and therefore chose to give her daughter up for adoption. However, her biological mother and father married after her birth and had a son, whom she'd later meet. "There was a period of time when I first moved to Nashville, like the first couple of years, that I was just simply lost," Hill told ABC News' Robin Roberts. "That's when I went on the search for my birth family."

In 1993, Hill met her birth mother for the first time thanks to some help from one of her brothers. "The first time I met her, I just stared at her," Hill told People in 1999. "I'd never seen anybody who looked anything like me. It was the awe of seeing someone you came from. It fills something." The meeting is what Faith's now-ex-husband, Daniel Hill, would describe as an encounter that shifted who the star was as a person. Faith's mother, who was a professional painter, died in 2007.