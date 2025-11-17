Tragic Details About Faith Hill
When you think of successful country music artists, Faith Hill is surely among the top achievers. The American singer and actress has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. "Faith," her third album, was pivotal to her career and sold over 5 million copies following its 1998 release. The album featured the hit single "This Kiss," one of Hill's most iconic songs. The star's fourth album, "Breathe," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard country album chart, and she was named the top female vocalist of 2000 by the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.
Among the richest country singers to date, the five-time Grammy winner became even more successful when she and her husband, Tim McGraw, began collaborating. McGraw and Hill's marriage began in 1996, and their 2006 Soul2Soul II Tour became the highest-grossing country music tour (until Beyoncé's 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour), bringing in $141 million. The Mississippi native and her husband, McGraw, who is among country stars who are unrecognizable now, share three children; their oldest daughter, Gracie, grew up to be stunning. However, as with many stars, Hill's professional success and fame did not exclude her from tragic experiences.
Faith Hill's adoptive parents lied about her biological mom
Born Audrey Faith Perry on September 21, 1967, Faith Hill was adopted as an infant by Ted and Edna Perry. The couple, who had two older sons, raised their children in Star, Mississippi. During a 2017 interview with Billboard, the singer revealed that her parents incorrectly told her she was the product of an affair. "I used to think there was some kind of conspiracy, that I must be the daughter of one of my aunts. And of course I used to dream I was Elvis' daughter," she said. The truth was that her mother had gotten pregnant out of wedlock and therefore chose to give her daughter up for adoption. However, her biological mother and father married after her birth and had a son, whom she'd later meet. "There was a period of time when I first moved to Nashville, like the first couple of years, that I was just simply lost," Hill told ABC News' Robin Roberts. "That's when I went on the search for my birth family."
In 1993, Hill met her birth mother for the first time thanks to some help from one of her brothers. "The first time I met her, I just stared at her," Hill told People in 1999. "I'd never seen anybody who looked anything like me. It was the awe of seeing someone you came from. It fills something." The meeting is what Faith's now-ex-husband, Daniel Hill, would describe as an encounter that shifted who the star was as a person. Faith's mother, who was a professional painter, died in 2007.
The adopted star never met her biological father
Unfortunately, by the time Faith Hill found her biological family, her father had already passed away as a result of a car accident. Not knowing her birth parents growing up left the singer with an identity struggle. "I have a great family: salt of the earth, hardworking. But I'm a gypsy at heart," Hill told Billboard during the previously mentioned interview. "I had a spirit that was completely outside what my family was. I didn't know anyone I was related to, biologically, which gives you a sense of not knowing who you are."
The absence of her birth father and delayed union with her biological mom is something that bonded Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, who didn't meet his birth father until he was an adult. "Although our stories are very different, there was a missing link within our souls that we both related to," she said. The circumstances surrounding her childhood have made family a core priority in her life, and she maintained a close relationship with her adoptive family after connecting with her biological mother and brother. "Having been adopted, I really have a strong sense — a necessity almost — for stability. A foundation where my family is concerned," Hill told People.
Faith Hill auditioned for Reba McEntire's band just before they died in a plane crash
Faith Hill was a longtime Reba McEntire fan when she auditioned for the country icon's band in 1991. Little did she know that rejection at that time would be protection from a plane crash that would claim the lives of the band and McEntire's tour manager. The incident happened very early in the morning on March 16, 1991, when the plane crashed into Otay Mountain in California. "I didn't get it because I wasn't good enough," she said in 2006 (via Taste of Country). "I don't think it was because — I don't think fate had anything to do with that for me. I wasn't a great background singer, and I didn't get the part." Singer Paula Kay Evans, who got the part Hill auditioned for, died in the crash.
"[T]he first thing I thought when that happened, obviously, is I thought about the families of those that were lost, and I thought about Reba and [McEntire's then-husband] Narvel [Blackstock]," Hill told CNN host Larry King. Hill had been a longtime McEntire fan, and it was actually a job selling the Queen of Country's paraphernalia that landed her the audition opportunity ahead of the tragedy. "I mean, [Reba's] an amazing woman who is very, very close to everyone around her, and I knew that that was something that was going to be a difficult thing for her to deal with for sure. But she's a classy lady and she handled it brilliantly," Hill said.
Her first marriage, to Daniel Hill, ended in divorce
Faith and Daniel Hill were married for five years before they called it quits. Shortly after the two married in 1988, things — both professionally and romantically — began to get rocky. Hill had had little success as a singer at the time and even considered becoming an interior designer. "Her priorities seemed to shift toward more domestic pursuits, such as cooking and decorating our home," Daniel told Good Housekeeping (via Hello). As previously mentioned, Daniel felt that Faith's newfound relationship with her birth mother changed her. "Meeting her birth mother had a profound impact on Faith, which led to a profound failure of our marriage. I was part of her old world, and she had to let that world go," he explained.
Faith met Daniel, a music publishing executive, after she moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 1987, when she was 19. Already seeking musical stardom, Faith was friends with a songwriter who was meeting with Daniel, who felt an immediate attraction to Faith. "I was immediately floored by her presence, and I hadn't even heard her sing yet," he said. The executive expressed empathy for what his wife was experiencing during their marriage. "There were monumental changes happening in her world at that time, personally and professionally," he said. "I can't begin to understand what it was like for Faith back then." The two separated in 1993 and divorced in 1994.
Faith Hill's poor health led her to miss an Aretha Franklin tribute
In 2008, Faith Hill suffered bronchitis that resulted in her having to back out of her role in a MusiCares tribute to Aretha Franklin. The then-40-year-old was supposed to perform with Fantasia, John Legend, Herbie Hancock, Shirley Caesar, The Blues Brothers, and Bill Cosby. Hill pushed herself, but just couldn't recover in time. "I am devastated and deeply disappointed," Hill said in a statement the day before the event (via CBS News). "I have been looking forward to being part of this event for months, and even after being diagnosed with a bronchial infection, I came to LA anyway, hoping that I'd be able to sing. I simply can't."
Franklin, who was known as the Queen of Soul, was being honored as MusiCares Person of the Year "for her music and her philanthropic work." Hill spoke highly of the R&B legend, who was also nominated for a Grammy during the same year. "Aretha is a musical hero and she deserves all of the accolades that she receives," Hill added. "I only hope that I'll get the chance to be a part of something like this in the future." Bronchitis causes inflammation of the lungs and mucus, which explains why Hill would be struggling to sing. The bronchial infection came shortly after Hill had recovered from surgery for a knee injury she sustained in high school.
Her adoptive mom died in 2016
In late October 2016, Edna Perry, who adopted Faith Hill when she was an infant, died at 80 years old. The Mississippi native was at St. Dominic Hospital at the time of death. Her family, including Hill, buried her on November 2, 2016. Hill, who has since deleted her social media accounts, shared the news on Instagram. "As you may have heard, my mom passed away on Sunday and was laid to rest this morning," the country singer wrote under a photo of Perry (via Yahoo). "While this is a difficult time for our family, we rejoice in knowing that she is in Heaven and no longer suffering. Thank you all for the kind words and prayers."
Edna was a bank teller and, according to her obituary, was survived by her husband of 59 years, Wesley L."Ted" Perry; her sons, Wesley F. and Steve (Debby) Perry; her daughter, Faith Hill; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three siblings. In the previously mentioned 2006 Larry King interview, Hill talked highly of her mother and home life growing up. "I actually had a pretty amazing childhood," Hill explained. "[M]y family, my mom and my dad, and my brothers, they are amazing, very stable, good Christian, God-fearing home, and a great small town of Star, Mississippi. I actually had a really stable childhood."
The country singer lost her adoptive father shortly after losing her mom
Amid Faith Hill's grief over her late adoptive mother, her adoptive father, Ted Perry, died in February 2019 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. He was 88 years old and battling a progressive brain disorder. "It was a long passing," said Hill during an interview with People. "It's difficult to lose parents just a couple of years apart and watch them pass right in front of you. My dad had Lewy body dementia, and it was difficult to watch a man you know be someone that you don't recognize."
The factory worker's passing also took a heavy toll on his son-in-law, Tim McGraw, who announced the sad news on his Instagram. McGraw described Perry as "the sweetest, kindest, most gentle man" he has ever known. He remembered with awe his humanity and the examples he set as a father and a friend. Hill credits her adoptive parents for her success and strength in adulthood. "I was placed into an incredible home that ... basically is responsible for the way I am today and the backbone that I have in order to do this for a living, which is a crazy, sometimes unstable world that this projects," Hill told Larry King. "But the most important thing to me is about my family, and that was definitely taught from my mom and dad."
Faith Hill suffered from depression after filming 1883
When Faith Hill wasn't in the studio, she was on set. The "Dixieland" actor notably starred in the "Yellowstone" prequel series, "1883." Hill played Margaret Dutton alongside Tim McGraw's James Dillar Dutton. The 10-episode production, which debuted in December 2021, took quite a toll on Faith Hill's mental health. "I went through a little bit of a depression, I have to say, for a couple of weeks I was just really sad," Hill told ET. "There was something about that schedule, too, that was severe and grueling, but it became so much a part of our lives for almost six months."
Hill told ET that when she was offered the roles, it was a blessing that she and her husband McGraw felt they couldn't let slip away. "The post-Civil War generation of the Dutton family travels to Texas, and joins a wagon train undertaking the arduous journey west to Oregon, before settling in Montana to establish what would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch," a synopsis of the show reads (via IMDb). Hill's character Margaret is the matriarch of the family, spearheading her family's journey amid repeated tragedy. The job was "incredibly heavy" to Hill considering the circumstances and roles of her character, which paralleled the tragedies and roles she played as mother and wife in her own life.
Faith Hill's family dog died
In November 2024, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's family dog, Stromboli, died. The couple's three daughters shared the news and photos of Stromboli on Instagram. Audrey McGraw, who was 22 at the time, wrote on her Instagram story, "Our sweet Stromboli. Rest in peace ❤️ love you always buddy." Maggie and Gracie McGraw shared similar sentiments and noted that Stromboli would be missed. "Stromboli was about 13, he lived a long life with many adventures," Gracie, the oldest of the three, wrote (via Parade). "He dealt with some serious health issues but he always had a lively personality and spirit."
Tim shared an Instagram post about fitness in June 2023 that features Stromboli. He captioned a video of him rubbing Stromboli and talking, "There's no better way to start the day than with a good walk ... just ask Caesar and Stromboli!" Hill had deleted her social media accounts by this time due to her ongoing health issues.
Tim McGraw revealed that Faith Hill has undergone numerous surgeries in recent years
During an October 2025 show in Highland, California, Tim McGraw revealed why his wife, Faith Hill, has been off the grid the last few years. "My wife has been going through quite a bit of surgeries," he shared during the October show (via Country Living). "She's had five neck surgeries, and she's had a couple of hand surgeries." Hill has also had other procedures over the years. According to People, Hill's first neck surgery dates back to 2011. She then underwent an anterior cervical discectomy and fusion procedure in 2015. This surgery involves removing a damaged or herniated disc and joining the separated bones together. It is intended to help relieve pain.
McGraw also shared that he'd been dealing with post-procedure recovery himself. "I've had four back surgeries and double knee replacements, just in the last couple of years," he shared ahead of singing "King Rodeo." "This spring, before I had my final back surgery, things were getting really bad. So I was seriously contemplating and figuring out how to walk away. I didn't want to, but I didn't think it was going to get better. But it's gotten better. So, during that process, I had this idea for this song that sort of dealt with facing age and facing all that stuff that comes along with it." Fans remain hopeful that Hill will return to the music scene with her husband. As of this writing, her latest album, "The Rest of Our Life," was released in 2017, and she hasn't performed in over two years.