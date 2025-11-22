Melania Trump Is Uncomfortably Close In Age To Her Oldest Stepchildren
The rumors and drama surrounding Donald Trump's three marriages could likely fill a book by now. Still, these unions have one common red flag that seems to have been overshadowed by juicier gossip: the businessman-turned-president got older, but his wives' ages stayed relatively the same. His weddings to exes Ivana Trump and Marla Maples were held 16 years apart, but both women were in their late 20s during their respective nuptials. Melania Trump was only a little older at 34 when she and Donald tied the knot in an incredibly lavish wedding in 2005. Though they've stayed together since and even celebrated their milestone 20th wedding anniversary in January 2025, Donald and Melania's massive 24-year age gap will probably always raise eyebrows (and fuel speculation that theirs is a loveless marriage). Aside from being much older than his wife, Donald's pattern of marrying women within the 28-35 age bracket also resulted in the awkward by-product of Melania being uncomfortably close in age to her oldest stepchildren.
Melania, who turned 55 in April 2025, was born in 1970 — just seven years before her eldest stepson, Donald Trump Jr., was welcomed by Donald and his first wife, Ivana. Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump arrived soon after their older brother in 1981 and 1984, making them only 11 and 14 years younger than their stepmother. If that's not awkward enough, Melania also has a smaller age gap with her youngest stepchild, Tiffany Trump, born in 1993, than with Donald.) While some would say this isn't a big deal since they are all over 40 now, one user on Threads put into perspective just how weird the situation actually is when they wrote, "When Don Jr was born, Donald Trump was 31 and Melania Trump was 7."
Melania revealed how she approached her role as a stepmom in her memoir
The effects of Melania Trump being just seven years older than Donald Trump Jr. when she married his dad, Donald Trump, spilled over to the next generation. Her and Donald's son Barron Trump and Don Jr.'s eldest daughter Kai Trump have an uncomfortably close age gap, having been born just a little over a year apart. However, while being close in age led the uncle and niece to bond over sports and become playmates, this factor likely had the opposite effect on Melania and her stepchildren, preventing them from developing a truly close relationship. Don Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump were already in their 20s when the ex-model became Mrs. Donald Trump, so they weren't exactly in need of another mother figure at that point.
The first lady acknowledged this in her eponymous 2024 memoir, along with hinting that she initially faced some pushback when she joined the family. "Stepping into a marriage with Donald, I found myself navigating the intricate dynamics of his big family," Melania wrote (via Hola!). "It demanded flexibility and openness, but each moment was a chance to connect, learn, and grow in this new environment."
She went on to discuss how she approached her role as a stepmom, suggesting that she was able to form at least a cordial relationship with her stepkids as a result of her efforts. "My approach to building relationships with Donald's children has always been grounded in love and respect," Melania wrote, later adding: "I recognize their individuality, understanding that, as their stepmother, my role is not to replace their mothers but to nurture a supportive and amicable connection. This perspective has enabled me to cultivate meaningful relationships with each child in a unique way."