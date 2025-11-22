Melania Trump Is Uncomfortably Close In Age To Her Oldest Stepchildren

The rumors and drama surrounding Donald Trump's three marriages could likely fill a book by now. Still, these unions have one common red flag that seems to have been overshadowed by juicier gossip: the businessman-turned-president got older, but his wives' ages stayed relatively the same. His weddings to exes Ivana Trump and Marla Maples were held 16 years apart, but both women were in their late 20s during their respective nuptials. Melania Trump was only a little older at 34 when she and Donald tied the knot in an incredibly lavish wedding in 2005. Though they've stayed together since and even celebrated their milestone 20th wedding anniversary in January 2025, Donald and Melania's massive 24-year age gap will probably always raise eyebrows (and fuel speculation that theirs is a loveless marriage). Aside from being much older than his wife, Donald's pattern of marrying women within the 28-35 age bracket also resulted in the awkward by-product of Melania being uncomfortably close in age to her oldest stepchildren.

Melania, who turned 55 in April 2025, was born in 1970 — just seven years before her eldest stepson, Donald Trump Jr., was welcomed by Donald and his first wife, Ivana. Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump arrived soon after their older brother in 1981 and 1984, making them only 11 and 14 years younger than their stepmother. If that's not awkward enough, Melania also has a smaller age gap with her youngest stepchild, Tiffany Trump, born in 1993, than with Donald.) While some would say this isn't a big deal since they are all over 40 now, one user on Threads put into perspective just how weird the situation actually is when they wrote, "When Don Jr was born, Donald Trump was 31 and Melania Trump was 7."