What Jennifer Aniston Is Actually Like In Real Life

Fans will probably never really get to know what our favorite actors are like in real life, but the people they interact with on a daily basis, such as their co-stars and teams, can provide a window into their real personalities. As a frequent subject of tabloid magazines, much has been said about Jennifer Aniston over the years, including rumors that are hard to ignore. Many of the persistent claims that the "Friends" alum has been unable to shake off involve her past relationship with Brad Pitt and her supposed feud with his second wife, Angelina Jolie, with some suggesting Aniston remains hung up on her ex-husband and bitter over their 2005 divorce. However, her pal and "Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon has shut down all the speculation once and for all and shared what Aniston is actually like behind the scenes.

During her November 2025 appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Witherspoon slammed those who "think they know [Aniston] and make assumptions" about her, including how she feels about her exes. Instead of the scorned woman she's been made out to be, the "Legally Blonde" star made it clear that Aniston wasn't holding a grudge on anyone over her failed marriage and, unlike tabloid magazines, had long moved on from her drama with Pitt. "She's not who ... people think she is, like holding on to old things. She's not holding on to old things," Witherspoon insisted. When host Dax Shepard chimed in to add that Aniston is "not pining for Brad Pitt," his guest agreed, adding: "She just is like a high spiritual integrity person." And according to Witherspoon, if people need further proof of just how unbothered Aniston is, they only need to look at the guest list of her 50th birthday party.