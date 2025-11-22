What Jennifer Aniston Is Actually Like In Real Life
Fans will probably never really get to know what our favorite actors are like in real life, but the people they interact with on a daily basis, such as their co-stars and teams, can provide a window into their real personalities. As a frequent subject of tabloid magazines, much has been said about Jennifer Aniston over the years, including rumors that are hard to ignore. Many of the persistent claims that the "Friends" alum has been unable to shake off involve her past relationship with Brad Pitt and her supposed feud with his second wife, Angelina Jolie, with some suggesting Aniston remains hung up on her ex-husband and bitter over their 2005 divorce. However, her pal and "Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon has shut down all the speculation once and for all and shared what Aniston is actually like behind the scenes.
During her November 2025 appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Witherspoon slammed those who "think they know [Aniston] and make assumptions" about her, including how she feels about her exes. Instead of the scorned woman she's been made out to be, the "Legally Blonde" star made it clear that Aniston wasn't holding a grudge on anyone over her failed marriage and, unlike tabloid magazines, had long moved on from her drama with Pitt. "She's not who ... people think she is, like holding on to old things. She's not holding on to old things," Witherspoon insisted. When host Dax Shepard chimed in to add that Aniston is "not pining for Brad Pitt," his guest agreed, adding: "She just is like a high spiritual integrity person." And according to Witherspoon, if people need further proof of just how unbothered Aniston is, they only need to look at the guest list of her 50th birthday party.
Aniston has maintained many long-term friendships, including with her exes
Since meeting Jennifer Aniston on the set of "Friends" back in 1999, Reese Witherspoon has been friends with her, and a huge part of the reason for that is the "Murder Mystery" star's kind and open nature. "We've known each other so long. ... She's really warm and welcoming. She's, like, a big host. Like, 'Come over,' the thing. She's very warm and friendly," Witherspoon gushed on the "Armchair Expert" podcast. Witherspoon went on to share that she's far from the only one who was drawn to Aniston for her lovely personality and remained in her life all these years. When Aniston celebrated her milestone 50th birthday at Los Angeles' Sunset Tower Hotel in 2019, "people from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there," Witherspoon revealed. For the Oscar winner, that party spoke volumes about just how much people love Aniston.
Long before Witherspoon came to her defense, Aniston had proven that she's a gracious person through her words and actions. She's repeatedly said in interviews that she and Brad Pitt have had an amicable relationship for years, if not a very close one. All the way back in 2008, she told Vogue that she and her ex-husband sorted out their differences much earlier than people probably thought. "...Pretty soon after we separated, we got on the phone and we had a long, long conversation with each other and said a lot of things," Aniston said at the time, adding, "and ever since we've been unbelievably warm and respectful of each other."