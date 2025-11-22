Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi's Marriage Is Bursting With Red Flags
The 2025 press tour for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been a bit cursed. For starters, there's the ongoing shady rumors about David Harbour emerging in the wake of his catastrophically messy breakup with Lily Allen. These include allegations of bullying from fellow co-star Millie Bobby Brown, and now it seems unforeseen drama has emerged within her own relationship. In a November 13 video leaked to X, formerly Twitter, Brown was spotted aggressively defending her infant daughter from the prying flashes of paparazzi — and it had the internet calling out Jake Bongiovi's lack of parental instincts.
Fans of Brown were quick to point out that the "Enola Holmes" star was seemingly on her own when it came to protecting her child, with Bongiovi straggling several steps behind her. One commenter noted that Bongiovi seemed to be "useless" in the interaction. Another posted a response with a photo of Brown carrying two giant bags and her baby, stating, "She is basically raising the kid alone." Others saw that Brown's bestie and godfather to her child, Noah Schnapp, was spotted in the video holding the baby bag — meaning Bongiovi was just rambling behind, empty handed and unaware. "The concept of Noah Schnapp being more useful than your husband," wrote one user. However, the red flag of Bongiovi being an oblivious partner might be tied to some other warning signs in their relationship.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi might have rushed into things
One of the undeniable red flags in the relationship between Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi is that they got started very young, and appear to have sprinted towards major milestones. When making their red carpet debut together in 2022, fans were excited at the hopeful future for the duo, however as the relationship progressed it picked up some bad omens. Mainly, the nearly botched proposal between Brown and Bongiovi, which had the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi putting his life in danger to salvage the wedding ring. Then, shortly after their 2024 wedding, the couple adopted a child in summer of 2025.
In a joint Instagram post from August 21, Brown and Bongiovi stated, "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption." This seems to be a forgotten fact for many fans, as when the footage of Brown trying to protect their daughter from paparazzi emerged, one of the more common comments was an iteration of, "she has a baby?"
For her part, Brown seems intent on upholding the image of a loving family unit. In a 2025 sit-down with British Vogue, Brown doubled down on how important raising her daughter in private was to her. "For me, it's really important to protect her and her story," she divulged, before bringing Bongiovi into it. During a diatribe about how their daughter has "taught us so much already," as a young couple, Brown did admit that her husband "is just the most amazing dad." While this may be the case behind the scenes, it might not be enough to convince fans he can carry a baby bag.