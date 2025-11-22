The Democratic Politician Lara Trump Actually Had Praise For

John Fetterman's November 2025 appearance on "The View" earned the Democratic politician widespread backlash, alongside a little pat on the back from none other than Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump. Co-host Sunny Hostin questioned the Pennsylvanian senator about why he had chosen to vote with the Republicans to end the government shutdown while knowing that it would gravely impact the healthcare needs of countless Americans. Moreover, Hostin was completely baffled by why he made the decision at a time when Dems were making such great strides, and even a long-standing Republican like Marjorie Taylor Greene had condemned her own party for its healthcare plans, or lack thereof.

In his response, Fetterman added to the list of the most brutal nicknames that MAGA women have been given by labeling Greene "crazy pants." In fact, the senator was shocked that his fellow Dems would even give her the time of day. Moreover, Fetterman asserted that he paid no mind to the critiques of Gavin Newsom and Bernie Sanders, both of whom the outspoken politician believed were "representing very deep-blue kinds of populations and a lot of those things were part of the extreme." As his public standing faltered, following the eyebrow-raising interview, Lara stepped up to the plate to defend Fetterman.

While appearing on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," that very same month, Lara commended him for breaking against his party for the supposed greater good. The former Republican National Committee co-chair also pointed out that the senator's defiance had altered her perception of Fetterman from a far-left politician to "the most common sense [person] in the Democrat Party." Lara's praise didn't end there either, as she went on to compare him to somebody completely unexpected.