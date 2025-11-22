The Democratic Politician Lara Trump Actually Had Praise For
John Fetterman's November 2025 appearance on "The View" earned the Democratic politician widespread backlash, alongside a little pat on the back from none other than Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump. Co-host Sunny Hostin questioned the Pennsylvanian senator about why he had chosen to vote with the Republicans to end the government shutdown while knowing that it would gravely impact the healthcare needs of countless Americans. Moreover, Hostin was completely baffled by why he made the decision at a time when Dems were making such great strides, and even a long-standing Republican like Marjorie Taylor Greene had condemned her own party for its healthcare plans, or lack thereof.
In his response, Fetterman added to the list of the most brutal nicknames that MAGA women have been given by labeling Greene "crazy pants." In fact, the senator was shocked that his fellow Dems would even give her the time of day. Moreover, Fetterman asserted that he paid no mind to the critiques of Gavin Newsom and Bernie Sanders, both of whom the outspoken politician believed were "representing very deep-blue kinds of populations and a lot of those things were part of the extreme." As his public standing faltered, following the eyebrow-raising interview, Lara stepped up to the plate to defend Fetterman.
While appearing on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," that very same month, Lara commended him for breaking against his party for the supposed greater good. The former Republican National Committee co-chair also pointed out that the senator's defiance had altered her perception of Fetterman from a far-left politician to "the most common sense [person] in the Democrat Party." Lara's praise didn't end there either, as she went on to compare him to somebody completely unexpected.
Lara Trump wishes other Democrats would follow in John Fetterman's footsteps
Somewhat shockingly, Lara Trump likened John Fetterman to Donald Trump during a November 2025 episode of "The Right View." As she gushed of the Pennsylvanian senator, "It's very refreshing to have someone who is willing to just say what is right and do what is right and come at you from a place of common sense. Remind you of anybody else? I don't know, like, Donald Trump?" In Lara's view, the two politicians are also aligned in how they continue to go down the right path while the entire world hurls harsh criticisms their way.
The former Republican National Committee co-chair added, "John Fetterman has more in common with Donald Trump than he does with anyone else in the Democratic Party right now." Although Lara's initial thoughts of her own husband, Eric Trump, were full of shade, she apparently had absolutely nothing but positive takeaways from her first conversation with Fetterman. In fact, the staunch Republican had an epiphany when she spoke to the Democrat over the phone: All politicians are human beings who deserve empathy.
It seems that it went equally well from Fetterman's perspective because he later appeared on her Fox News show, "My View," also in November. The duo chatted about a whole variety of issues, including the senator's annoyance with the shutdown. And, just a few days after that, Lara told her fellow Fox News hosts that she wished other Dems would take a page out of Fetterman's book instead of shunning him for going against the party line.