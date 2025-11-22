Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani's Enigmatic Wife

Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, is a creative powerhouse. Speaking on "The Amad Show," in 2020, the thriving artist revealed that it was rare to see her without a sketchbook in hand in her younger years. By the time Duwaji had entered her early teens, she knew she wanted to pursue art professionally because it brought her so much peace that even hours perfecting a piece didn't wear her out. And so, the Houston native, who had been living in Dubai with her family since she was 9, enrolled in the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar. However, after Duwaji completed her freshman year, she decided to get her communications arts degree from the American campus instead. During a 2019 interview with Shado, the professional artist shared that although her peers in the GCC referred to Duwaji as "the American," she still didn't feel at home in the U.S.

In fact, the burgeoning artist gradually started to counteract the ensuing identity struggles by fully embracing her Arab roots as well as all of her experiences growing up in the area. The animator then detailed how she imprinted those feelings onto her work, noting, "I started exploring themes of nostalgia, and things that symbolize what it is to be Arab." By the time she enrolled in New York's School of Visual Arts for a master's degree in fine arts, those themes had arguably become her motif. Even Duwaji's thesis explored how cooking and eating food together bonded people in Arabic cultures. Her artwork was aptly titled "Sahtain!" which is an Arabic expression that roughly translates to "bon appétit!"