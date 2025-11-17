Marjorie Taylor Greene One-Ups Donald Trump Without Stooping To His Level Amid Nasty Feud
Because 2025 hasn't been filled with enough surprises, Marjorie Taylor Greene threw a curveball in November that had to do with her and President Donald Trump's bizarre feud. The beef started when Trump revoked his recommendation for Greene's re-election as a Georgia representative. As with many of his important announcements, POTUS shared the news on his Truth Social account. "All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN," he wrote as part of a lengthy rant, adding, "She has gone Far Left." Looks like we'll need to add "wacky" to Greene's entry on The List's article about MAGA women who've been saddled with brutal nicknames.
However, Greene didn't fight fire with fire. Instead, she calmly expressed her hope that things could be resolved for the sake of the American people. She admitted on CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump's comments stung, but she didn't stoop to his level. "I have something in my heart that I think is incredibly important for our country, and that is to end the toxic fighting in politics," she said.
Greene also apologized for her role in the political toxicity, sharing that she will be retracting the claws moving forward and working on creating a kinder country. "We need to figure out a new path forward that is focused on the American people," she explained. In typical political feuds, after one person bashes another, that person then retaliates in a similar manner. Greene decided to go a classier route instead.
People were shocked and impressed after her apology
Marjorie Taylor Greene's tactic for how she handled President Donald Trump's remarks is a good example for others in politics — especially POTUS — to follow. It was a mature decision to not name call Trump, which then, in turn, made his name-calling look childish. Trump may have joined the long list of politicians who can't stand Greene, but she wasn't going to make a public fuss about it. The move spoke volumes, and people took notice, even those who aren't fans of Greene.
"I disagree with about 99% of MTG's politics, but respect that she has more balls than [Ted] Cruz, [Lindsey] Graham, [Marco] Rubio, etc. who bend the knee to Trump after similar attacks," one person commented on YouTube. "Class act. Better to apologize than keep polarizing! Good job, MJ Greene!" wrote another. A third person shared, "I honestly can't remember the last time I heard a politician acknowledge and apologize for past behavior."
Greene has a messy history of feuds with her MAGA peers, so her choosing to turn over a new leaf and not keep contributing to the problem is a big step for her. Fingers crossed that others in positions of power will take notice and work on being kinder and more empathetic in the future.