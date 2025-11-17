Marjorie Taylor Greene One-Ups Donald Trump Without Stooping To His Level Amid Nasty Feud

Because 2025 hasn't been filled with enough surprises, Marjorie Taylor Greene threw a curveball in November that had to do with her and President Donald Trump's bizarre feud. The beef started when Trump revoked his recommendation for Greene's re-election as a Georgia representative. As with many of his important announcements, POTUS shared the news on his Truth Social account. "All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN," he wrote as part of a lengthy rant, adding, "She has gone Far Left." Looks like we'll need to add "wacky" to Greene's entry on The List's article about MAGA women who've been saddled with brutal nicknames.

However, Greene didn't fight fire with fire. Instead, she calmly expressed her hope that things could be resolved for the sake of the American people. She admitted on CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump's comments stung, but she didn't stoop to his level. "I have something in my heart that I think is incredibly important for our country, and that is to end the toxic fighting in politics," she said.

Greene also apologized for her role in the political toxicity, sharing that she will be retracting the claws moving forward and working on creating a kinder country. "We need to figure out a new path forward that is focused on the American people," she explained. In typical political feuds, after one person bashes another, that person then retaliates in a similar manner. Greene decided to go a classier route instead.