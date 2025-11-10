Marjorie Taylor Greene's Messiest Feuds With Her MAGA Peers
At one point, it seemed as though Marjorie Taylor Greene genuinely believed GOP should stand for "Group of Pushovers." The outspoken Georgia congresswoman's unequivocal support for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party at large began to very publicly falter during his second administration. In July 2025, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize the government's decision to provide aid to Ukraine, and pointed out that the GOP's supporters did not want them to use their funds to meddle in international conflicts.
Greene also went against her party line in another tweet where she wrote that Israel was committing "genocide" in Gaza. If that wasn't defiant enough already, she also told the Daily Mail that she didn't think Republicans were prioritizing Americans' well-being. "'I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to [the] Republican Party as much anymore," Greene opined. The congresswoman also didn't mince her words while dishing out criticisms during an October 2025 appearance on "The Tucker Carlson Show."
"Many times I hate my own party, and I blame Republicans for many of the problems that we have today," the controversial politician admitted. Greene couldn't stand the GOP's supposed ties to big pharmaceutical corps and insurance giants, or their need to interfere in foreign wars. And she also took major issue with two-faced Republicans who didn't come out with their true feelings because they feared a scathing Trump Truth Social takedown. Needless to say, these vocal critiques haven't made Greene popular with her peers.
Marjorie Taylor Greene used two scathing words to describe Lauren Boebert
After a video surfaced on X showing Marjorie Taylor Greene gesturing animatedly while chatting with an uncharacteristically still Lauren Boebert on the house floor, in June 2023, people naturally had a lot of questions. Thankfully, multiple sources were happy to tell the Daily Beast what had transpired between the two controversial women. According to one onlooker, Greene had it out with the Colorado congresswoman, telling her, "I've donated to you, I've defended you. But you've been nothing but a little b***h to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them."
When CNN questioned Boebert about their heated exchange, she essentially stated that she was too old to be so petulant. However, Greene seemingly didn't think that pettiness was beneath her, as she shaded Boebert while responding to the Daily Beast story, reasoning, "Imitation is the greatest form of flattery." According to the Daily Beast, though, Boebert's feud with Greene went from being political to personal back in January 2023.
An insider revealed that the Georgia politician had confronted Boebert about her supposed lack of support for Kevin McCarthy in a bathroom, of all places. They dished that MTG had strongly questioned her colleague on how she could happily accept McCarthy's million-dollar donations to her campaign while still refusing to cast her ballot in his favor for the speaker position. Boebert was seemingly frightened by the direct confrontation and proceeded to "[run] out like a little schoolgirl" after just one remark. Despite everything, Boebert and Greene were still two peas in a pod who got uncomfortably close.
Marjorie Taylor Greene once tried to get Mike Johnson booted
Marjorie Taylor Greene started waging a war against Mike Johnson in 2024. At several points throughout the year, the Georgia congresswoman took to X to voice her complaints about the house speaker, which ranged from him supposedly giving in to the demands of the Democrats to Johnson agreeing to provide financial aid to Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. However, it didn't seem like most of her fellow politicians had similar grapples since they booed her when she announced her plans to oust the speaker on the house floor in May 2024.
Unfortunately for Greene, only 10 members of her own party supported her when voting rolled around, and ultimately, nothing came of her motion. The outspoken politician's spat with her fellow Republicans only got messier following her embarrassing defeat. After Greene criticized GOP members for failing to speak up about rising health insurance premium costs in an X post, Johnson fired back at her in the Capitol. "Congresswoman Greene does not serve on the committees of jurisdiction to deal with those specialized issues, and she's probably not read that in on some of that," the former Louisiana congressman said, per Politico.
During Greene's November 2025 appearance on "The View," she hinted that she was in the middle of a nasty feud with Johnson too. The Georgia native acknowledged that their disagreement over healthcare issues had gotten so bad that she screamed at Johnson during a call. Additionally, MTG believed Johnson (and her party at large) had done the American people wrong by not forming a concrete healthcare plan.
Ted Cruz was cruising for a bruising from Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene was understandably concerned that her support for unsealing the Epstein files may have dire consequences for her standing with the GOP. So, she took to X in September 2025 to make it clear that she had no intentions of taking her own life and urged her followers to call for a thorough investigation if she turned up dead. It's unclear how Ted Cruz interpreted that very direct message, since he bizarrely responded with: "Why do crazy people keep thinking 'the Jews' are trying to kill them?" In a statement shared with Newsweek, Greene labeled the remark "disgusting and utterly false."
However, she stressed that she had never and would never be afraid to criticize the actions of foreign governments as well as fellow politicians who were for sale. Greene ended her statement by asserting that she would continue to make such remarks at the risk of catching the ire of Cruz and his financial backers at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Naturally, her scathing take didn't deter the Texas senator whatsoever. During an October 2025 appearance on CNBC, Cruz urged people not to put too much stock into Greene's concerns about her party since politicians had a tendency to get "very liberal" after they started disagreeing with Israel (via X).
Then, he argued that his colleague had started supporting leftist views like open borders, when that was never the case. In a response tweet, Greene seemingly labeled Cruz as one of the many "pathetic Republican men" who were trying to tear her down for expressing her views. Moreover, the outspoken congresswoman reiterated that they would never convince her to give in to their demands.
Mike Lawler and Nancy Mace thought Marjorie Taylor Greene was unhinged
Nancy Mace and Mike Lawler are both on the long list of politicians who can't stand Marjorie Taylor Greene. In November 2021, the Georgia congresswoman wrote on X that Mace was "trash in the GOP conference" and pointed out how she had largely dodged criticisms from Democrats as well as so-called Republicans, who didn't slam her enough for being pro-choice. After making an Islamophobic remark, Greene wrote, "Your out of your league." In her response, the South Carolina representative couldn't resist correcting her opponent's grammatical flub before snarking, "What I'm not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little 'league.'" In another tweet, Mace implied that Greene was "bats**t crazy" through emojis.
And Mike Lawler clearly shared the same belief. In May 2025, Greene criticized the New York congressman for his aversion to Donald Trump's beloved Big Beautiful Bill as well as his poor strategizing skills. In his response, Lawler saddled Greene with a brutal nickname by writing, "Shockingly the 'Jewish Space Laser' lady once again doesn't have a clue what she is talking about." The moniker was a snarky reference to when Greene perpetuated a wild conspiracy theory that Jewish space lasers were responsible for the Californian wildfires. Lawler also rubbed salt in the wound after her attempt to oust Mike Johnson failed in 2024, quipping, "Moscow Marjorie has clearly gone off the deep end — maybe the result of a space laser," (via Politico). "Moscow Marjorie" is notably a nickname that she earned because of her dislike for U.S. aid to Ukraine.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's feud with Laura Loomer got ugly
Marjorie Taylor Greene is no fan of far-right activist Laura Loomer, despite her rumored relationship with Donald Trump. Though not technically a politician herself, Loomer is still Marjorie's peer in the sense that they are both prominent women in the greater MAGA movement. In a September 2024 tweet, the Georgia native explained that she had been on good terms with the divisive activist back in 2018, and had even financially and publicly backed her unsuccessful run for congress in 2020. However, as Greene told it, Loomer changed her tune after she refused to support her second bid, which also proved unsuccessful. The staunch Trump loyalist is certainly no fan of hers either, repeatedly labeling the congresswoman "Marjorie Traitor Greene" on X.
In August 2025, the MAGA influencer dealt a low blow to her opponent in a tweet by making a reference to the alleged affairs that Marjorie had before her split from Perry Greene. She claimed that the Georgia representative had already made a mess of her family life with her reported infidelity and wouldn't hesitate to similarly mess up the country. Additionally, Loomer felt that her once-friend was a delusional and narcissistic individual who truly believed she could fill Trump's shoes someday.
Meanwhile, in an April 2023 tweet, Marjorie wrote that Loomer was "mentally unstable and a documented liar." Based on her own September 2024 tweet, in which she described Marjorie as "a vile, opportunistic, greedy and corrupt person who doesn't represent MAGA," it's safe to say she doesn't think her former pal can be trusted either.