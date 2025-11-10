Marjorie Taylor Greene's Messiest Feuds With Her MAGA Peers

At one point, it seemed as though Marjorie Taylor Greene genuinely believed GOP should stand for "Group of Pushovers." The outspoken Georgia congresswoman's unequivocal support for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party at large began to very publicly falter during his second administration. In July 2025, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize the government's decision to provide aid to Ukraine, and pointed out that the GOP's supporters did not want them to use their funds to meddle in international conflicts.

Greene also went against her party line in another tweet where she wrote that Israel was committing "genocide" in Gaza. If that wasn't defiant enough already, she also told the Daily Mail that she didn't think Republicans were prioritizing Americans' well-being. "'I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to [the] Republican Party as much anymore," Greene opined. The congresswoman also didn't mince her words while dishing out criticisms during an October 2025 appearance on "The Tucker Carlson Show."

"Many times I hate my own party, and I blame Republicans for many of the problems that we have today," the controversial politician admitted. Greene couldn't stand the GOP's supposed ties to big pharmaceutical corps and insurance giants, or their need to interfere in foreign wars. And she also took major issue with two-faced Republicans who didn't come out with their true feelings because they feared a scathing Trump Truth Social takedown. Needless to say, these vocal critiques haven't made Greene popular with her peers.